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<p>“Holy COW” 4X4 SUV in SHOW ROOM  condition LOOK runs NEW fully loaded comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREEE oil change (+HST & LIc.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com</p>

2014 Jeep Patriot

224,711 KM

Details Description Features

$6,099

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Jeep Patriot

"4x4 North EDITION" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle
14146870

2014 Jeep Patriot

"4x4 North EDITION" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1779711694056
  2. 1779711694605
  3. 1779711695063
  4. 1779711695578
  5. 1779711696044
  6. 1779711696534
  7. 1779711696992
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,099

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
224,711KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4NJRAB6ED633383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour w
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1658
  • Mileage 224,711 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” 4X4 SUV in SHOW ROOM  condition LOOK runs NEW fully loaded comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREEE oil change (+HST & LIc.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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905-683-XXXX

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905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
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$6,099

+ taxes & licensing>

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2014 Jeep Patriot