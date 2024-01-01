$7,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Chevrolet Sonic
"Gas MISER" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
191,634KM
Used
VIN 1G1JC5SH5F4112489
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 191,634 KM
Vehicle Description
“Gas MISER” fully loaded with back up CAMERA comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst., lic. 7 omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Warranty
Warranty Included
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6M WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
