Just Arrived, LTZ LOADED, leather seats, power sunroof, touch screen display, bluetooth audio/phone, alloy wheels, Clean Carfax, local ontario car. $7895 + hst & lic.

**Select Auto has financing options for good credit, no credit or poor credit. No Credit = NO PROBLEM!! Drop by our Etobicoke Dealership & get your approval arranged we have a car for you!! Prefer a particular vehicle not in our inventory? We will source that perfect car, truck or SUV, family owned & operated for 25 + years with in-house service facilities. Follow our Instagram & like us on Facebook we want to hear from you call or txt (416) 841-7058 today**

2013 Chevrolet Sonic

143,860 KM

$7,895

+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Sonic

4dr Sdn LTZ Auto

2013 Chevrolet Sonic

4dr Sdn LTZ Auto

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

$7,895

+ taxes & licensing

143,860KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1JE5SB2D4136963

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,860 KM

Just Arrived, LTZ LOADED, leather seats, power sunroof, touch screen display, bluetooth audio/phone, alloy wheels, Clean Carfax, local ontario car. $7895 + hst & lic.

**Select Auto has financing options for good credit, no credit or poor credit. No Credit = NO PROBLEM!! Drop by our Etobicoke Dealership & get your approval arranged we have a car for you!! Prefer a particular vehicle not in our inventory? We will source that perfect car, truck or SUV, family owned & operated for 25 + years with in-house service facilities. Follow our Instagram & like us on Facebook we want to hear from you call or txt (416) 841-7058 today**

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

