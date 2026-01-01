Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>“Black BEAUTY” fully loaded POWER leather interior SUNFOOR to many options to list. Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change NO HIDDEN fees (+hst, & lic.).  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com</p>

2015 Ford Focus

198,611 KM

Details Description Features

$6,099

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Ford Focus

"LOADED LEATHER SPORT" certified +FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle
14117495

2015 Ford Focus

"LOADED LEATHER SPORT" certified +FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1779191462770
  2. 1779191463356
  3. 1779191463809
  4. 1779191464306
  5. 1779191464803
  6. 1779191465264
  7. 1779191465732
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,099

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
198,611KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FADP3K22FL371655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1617
  • Mileage 198,611 KM

Vehicle Description

“Black BEAUTY” fully loaded POWER leather interior SUNFOOR to many options to list. Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change NO HIDDEN fees (+hst, & lic.).  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan "WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty 211,711 KM $8,099 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Equinox
2011 Chevrolet Equinox "CLEAN no ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty 142,511 KM $6,099 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chrysler Town & Country
2013 Chrysler Town & Country "Touring EDITION seat 7"certified+FREE 6M warranty 214,211 KM $7,099 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,099

+ taxes & licensing>

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2015 Ford Focus