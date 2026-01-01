Menu
Certified Pre-Owned. This vehicle comes safetied and serviced at no additional cost!

Financing available from 7.99% on approved credit.

Third party extended warranty options available.

**Vehicles are stored offsite**  Please contact us to schedule a test drive!

Your purchase will be delivered within the Greater Toronto Area at no additional cost!

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

134,000 KM

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Location

Autodium

777 Kingston Rd W, Ajax, ON L1S 6K7

416-993-7126

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
134,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1G1BC5SMXH7140677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified Pre-Owned. This vehicle comes safetied and serviced at no additional cost!

Financing available from 7.99% on approved credit.

Third party extended warranty options available.

**Vehicles are stored offsite**  Please contact us to schedule a test drive!

Your purchase will be delivered within the Greater Toronto Area at no additional cost!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

