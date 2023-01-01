Menu
2017 Ford F-550

88,061 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Row Auto

416-270-3324

2017 Ford F-550

2017 Ford F-550

XL, CERTIFIED. VERY CLEAN

2017 Ford F-550

XL, CERTIFIED. VERY CLEAN

Location

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

88,061KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  VIN: 1FDUF5GT8HED36888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 88,061 KM

Vehicle Description

 NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENT CLAIMS. USED AS A WORK TRUCK FOR A GARDEN CENTRE. NO HEAVY LOAD, VERY WELL MAINTAINED. GARAGE STORED. NEVER SEEN A WINTER.

 

CERTIFIED

 

UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.

THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM

SHAUN 416-270-3324
NICK 647-834-5626

ROW AUTO SALES INC
509 BAYLY ST EAST

AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7
TRADES WELCOME!
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT. 

 

 

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Front Head Air Bag

Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Turbocharged

Row Auto

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

