416-270-3324
2017 Ford F-550
XL, CERTIFIED. VERY CLEAN
Location
Row Auto
509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
416-270-3324
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10408923
- VIN: 1FDUF5GT8HED36888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 88,061 KM
Vehicle Description
NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENT CLAIMS. USED AS A WORK TRUCK FOR A GARDEN CENTRE. NO HEAVY LOAD, VERY WELL MAINTAINED. GARAGE STORED. NEVER SEEN A WINTER.
CERTIFIED
UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.
THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM
SHAUN 416-270-3324
NICK 647-834-5626
ROW AUTO SALES INC
509 BAYLY ST EAST
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7
TRADES WELCOME!
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.
Vehicle Features
