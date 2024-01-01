$59,998+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-550
Super Duty DRW XL
2019 Ford F-550
Super Duty DRW XL
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$59,998
+ taxes & licensing
164,801KM
Used
VIN 1FD0W5HT0KEC93314
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D9551
- Mileage 164,801 KM
Vehicle Description
Heavy Duty Suspension, SYNC, Power Windows, 4G LTE, Easy Clean Floor
This 2019 Ford F-550 Super Duty DRW is for sale today.
The Ford Super Duty is designed to tackle your toughest of jobs with ease. It's no surprise that this unit offers top-rated performance thanks to its strong lineup of engines. With a comfortable interior, including the perfect driving position and exceptional handling capabilities, this impressive work truck is effective, highly efficient and deserves a place within your fleet.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 164,801 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-550 Super Duty DRW's trim level is XL. This powerful Ford F-550 Super Duty XL comes well equipped with a heavy duty suspension, towing equipment with trailer sway control, a 4 speaker audio system with SYNC communications including enhanced voice recognition, 2 front tow hooks, automatic headlamps, air conditioning, an easy to clean rubber floor and FordPass Connect 4G that may allow for a mobile hotspot.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FD0W5HT0KEC93314.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2019 Ford F-550