Heavy Duty Suspension, SYNC, Power Windows, 4G LTE, Easy Clean Floor

This 2019 Ford F-550 Super Duty DRW is for sale today.

The Ford Super Duty is designed to tackle your toughest of jobs with ease. Its no surprise that this unit offers top-rated performance thanks to its strong lineup of engines. With a comfortable interior, including the perfect driving position and exceptional handling capabilities, this impressive work truck is effective, highly efficient and deserves a place within your fleet.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 164,801 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-550 Super Duty DRWs trim level is XL. This powerful Ford F-550 Super Duty XL comes well equipped with a heavy duty suspension, towing equipment with trailer sway control, a 4 speaker audio system with SYNC communications including enhanced voice recognition, 2 front tow hooks, automatic headlamps, air conditioning, an easy to clean rubber floor and FordPass Connect 4G that may allow for a mobile hotspot.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FD0W5HT0KEC93314.

Details Description

$59,998

+ tax & licensing
Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Logo_NoBadges

164,801KM
Used
VIN 1FD0W5HT0KEC93314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D9551
  • Mileage 164,801 KM

Vehicle Description

Heavy Duty Suspension, SYNC, Power Windows, 4G LTE, Easy Clean Floor

This 2019 Ford F-550 Super Duty DRW is for sale today.

The Ford Super Duty is designed to tackle your toughest of jobs with ease. It's no surprise that this unit offers top-rated performance thanks to its strong lineup of engines. With a comfortable interior, including the perfect driving position and exceptional handling capabilities, this impressive work truck is effective, highly efficient and deserves a place within your fleet.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 164,801 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-550 Super Duty DRW's trim level is XL. This powerful Ford F-550 Super Duty XL comes well equipped with a heavy duty suspension, towing equipment with trailer sway control, a 4 speaker audio system with SYNC communications including enhanced voice recognition, 2 front tow hooks, automatic headlamps, air conditioning, an easy to clean rubber floor and FordPass Connect 4G that may allow for a mobile hotspot.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FD0W5HT0KEC93314.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

2019 Ford F-550