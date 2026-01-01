$8,850+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
LE
2017 Hyundai Elantra
LE
Location
Row Auto
509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
416-270-3324
Certified
$8,850
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 178,500 KM
Vehicle Description
BLUE ON GREY CLOTH, NON SMOKER, DRIVES GREAT, GREAT ON GAS, VERY CLEAN, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS. MUST BE SEEN.
CERTIFIED
UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.
THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM
SHAUN 416-270-3324
NICK 647-834-5626
ROW AUTO SALES INC
509 BAYLY ST EAST
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7
TRADES WELCOME!
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.
LICENSING AND $22.00 OMVIC FEE NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Seating
Convenience
Exterior
Powertrain
Additional Features
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416-270-3324