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<p><span style=font-size: 1em;>BLUE ON GREY CLOTH, NON SMOKER, DRIVES GREAT, GREAT ON GAS, VERY CLEAN, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS. MUST BE SEEN. </span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;>CERTIFIED</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;>UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.<br><br>BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.<br><br>PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.<br><br>THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM <br><br>SHAUN 416-270-3324 <br>NICK 647-834-5626 <br><br>ROW AUTO SALES INC <br>509 BAYLY ST EAST<br>AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7 </span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;><br>TRADES WELCOME! <br>OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK. <br><br>BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT. </span></p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;>LICENSING AND $22.00 OMVIC FEE NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.</span></p>

2017 Hyundai Elantra

178,500 KM

Details Description Features

$8,850

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Elantra

LE

Watch This Vehicle
14073600

2017 Hyundai Elantra

LE

Location

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,850

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
178,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPD74LF6HH080472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 178,500 KM

Vehicle Description

BLUE ON GREY CLOTH, NON SMOKER, DRIVES GREAT, GREAT ON GAS, VERY CLEAN, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS. MUST BE SEEN. 

 

 

CERTIFIED

 

UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.

THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM

SHAUN 416-270-3324
NICK 647-834-5626

ROW AUTO SALES INC
509 BAYLY ST EAST
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7

 


TRADES WELCOME!
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT. 

LICENSING AND $22.00 OMVIC FEE NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Row Auto

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
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416-270-3324

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$8,850

+ taxes & licensing>

Row Auto

416-270-3324

2017 Hyundai Elantra