$8,099+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
"WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
"WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$8,099
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
211,711KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG1JR349495
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 211,711 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS easily SEAT 7 comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst & Lic. ). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Warranty
Warranty Included
Seating
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
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Call Dealer
905-683-XXXX(click to show)
905-683-1983
Alternate Numbers905-683-7301
$8,099
+ taxes & licensing>
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan