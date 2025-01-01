Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;>WHITE ON GREY CLOTH, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, VERY CLEAN. DRIVES GREAT. HIGH ROOF. WELL MAINTAINED. 148 WHEEL BASE. </span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;>CERTIFIED</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;>UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.<br /><br />BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.<br /><br />PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.<br /><br />THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM <br /><br />SHAUN 416-270-3324 <br />NICK 647-834-5626 <br /><br />ROW AUTO SALES INC <br />509 BAYLY ST EAST<br />AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7 </span></p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;><br />TRADES WELCOME! <br />OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK. <br /><br />BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT. </span></p><p> </p>

2019 Ford Transit

161,888 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford Transit

250 High Roof, 148 W/B

Watch This Vehicle
12936326

2019 Ford Transit

250 High Roof, 148 W/B

Location

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

  1. 1757013228
  2. 1757013228
  3. 1757013228
  4. 1757013228
  5. 1757013228
  6. 1757013228
  7. 1757013228
  8. 1757013228
  9. 1757013229
  10. 1757013229
  11. 1757013229
  12. 1757013228
  13. 1757013228
  14. 1757013228
  15. 1757013229
  16. 1757013229
  17. 1757013229
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
161,888KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTYR2CM8KKA03481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 161,888 KM

Vehicle Description

 

WHITE ON GREY CLOTH, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, VERY CLEAN. DRIVES GREAT. HIGH ROOF. WELL MAINTAINED. 148 WHEEL BASE. 

 

CERTIFIED

 

UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.

THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM

SHAUN 416-270-3324
NICK 647-834-5626

ROW AUTO SALES INC
509 BAYLY ST EAST
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7


TRADES WELCOME!
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Row Auto

Used 2014 Ford F-150 FX4 for sale in Ajax, ON
2014 Ford F-150 FX4 214,500 KM $18,888 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Ranger SPORT for sale in Ajax, ON
2011 Ford Ranger SPORT 212,800 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited for sale in Ajax, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited 163,500 KM $15,888 + tax & lic

Email Row Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Row Auto

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-270-XXXX

(click to show)

416-270-3324

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Row Auto

416-270-3324

2019 Ford Transit