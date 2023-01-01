Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Attention van life enthusiasts!  This bus has been gutted and its ready to be refurbished to meet your needs. Come for a test drive and see the potential for life on the road.</p>

2013 Ford Econoline

202,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford Econoline

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Econoline

Location

Alliston Auto Centre

7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1

705-435-6184

  1. 1703095192
  2. 1703095192
  3. 1703095192
  4. 1703095192
  5. 1703095192
  6. 1703095192
  7. 1703095192
  8. 1703094654
  9. 1703094663
  10. 1703094663
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$17,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
202,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 1fdfe4fs2dda42434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White/Green
  • Body Style Bus
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 202,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Attention van life enthusiasts!  This bus has been gutted and it's ready to be refurbished to meet your needs. Come for a test drive and see the potential for life on the road.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Safety

Driver Air Bag

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alliston Auto Centre

Used 2014 Chevrolet Trax for sale in Alliston, ON
2014 Chevrolet Trax 119,177 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic for sale in Alliston, ON
2012 Chevrolet Sonic 138,489 KM $7,499 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 for sale in Alliston, ON
2017 RAM 1500 188,829 KM $26,900 + tax & lic

Email Alliston Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alliston Auto Centre

Alliston Auto Centre

7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1

Call Dealer

705-435-XXXX

(click to show)

705-435-6184

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,000

+ taxes & licensing

Alliston Auto Centre

705-435-6184

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Econoline