2013 Ford Econoline
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
202,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 1fdfe4fs2dda42434
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White/Green
- Body Style Bus
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 202,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Attention van life enthusiasts! This bus has been gutted and it's ready to be refurbished to meet your needs. Come for a test drive and see the potential for life on the road.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
