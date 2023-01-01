Menu
2015 Nissan Rogue

118,500 KM

Details Features

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Alliston Auto Centre

705-435-6184

S AWD

S AWD

Location

7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1

705-435-6184

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

118,500KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10051983
  • VIN: 5n1at2mv3fc905915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

