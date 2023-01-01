Menu
2015 Subaru Legacy

95,600 KM

Details Features

$19,500

+ tax & licensing
$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Alliston Auto Centre

2015 Subaru Legacy

2015 Subaru Legacy

2.5i w/Limited Pkg

2015 Subaru Legacy

2.5i w/Limited Pkg

Location

Alliston Auto Centre

7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

95,600KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9641797
  • VIN: 4s3bncl69f3059521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,600 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Alliston Auto Centre

Alliston Auto Centre

7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1
