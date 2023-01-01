$19,500+ tax & licensing
Alliston Auto Centre
2015 Subaru Legacy
2.5i w/Limited Pkg
Location
Alliston Auto Centre
7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
95,600KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9641797
- VIN: 4s3bncl69f3059521
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 95,600 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
