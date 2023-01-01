Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

105,138 KM

Details Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Alliston Auto Centre

705-435-6184

2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

Location

Alliston Auto Centre

7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1

705-435-6184

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

105,138KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10051968
  • VIN: jtnk4rbe4k3049872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Greye
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,138 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Alliston Auto Centre

Alliston Auto Centre

7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1

