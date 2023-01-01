$23,900+ tax & licensing
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
Alliston Auto Centre
705-435-6184
2019 Toyota Corolla
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
105,138KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10051968
- VIN: jtnk4rbe4k3049872
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Greye
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 105,138 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
