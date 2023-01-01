2021 GMC Canyon

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,900 + taxes & licensing
3 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10087596

10087596 VIN: 1gtg6fen7m1289818

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Additional Features Telematics Transmission Overdrive Switch Bluetooth Connection

