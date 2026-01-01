$26,988+ taxes & licensing
2021 Lexus NX 300h
NX 300h AWD
2021 Lexus NX 300h
NX 300h AWD
Location
Ancaster Toyota
30 Mason Dr, Ancaster, ON L9G 3K9
905-648-9910
$26,988
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Caviar
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26250A
- Mileage 117,668 KM
Vehicle Description
If you are looking for luxury and fuel efficiency all in one SUV pkg. look no further. This immaculately kept NX hybrid has the premium pkg. offering options such as power sunroof, heated and ventilated nuluxe seating, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, dual power seats and power liftgate. Finished in beautiful starlight pearl over charcoal interior. Great service history on this one owner trade in.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
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Ancaster Toyota
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905-648-9910