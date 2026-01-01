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If you are looking for luxury and fuel efficiency all in one SUV pkg. look no further. This immaculately kept NX hybrid has the premium pkg. offering options such as power sunroof, heated and ventilated nuluxe seating, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, dual power seats and power liftgate. Finished in beautiful starlight pearl over charcoal interior. Great service history on this one owner trade in.

2021 Lexus NX 300h

117,668 KM

Details Description Features

$26,988

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Lexus NX 300h

NX 300h AWD

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14013651

2021 Lexus NX 300h

NX 300h AWD

Location

Ancaster Toyota

30 Mason Dr, Ancaster, ON L9G 3K9

905-648-9910

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$26,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
117,668KM
VIN JTJGJRDZ8M2158957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caviar
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26250A
  • Mileage 117,668 KM

Vehicle Description

If you are looking for luxury and fuel efficiency all in one SUV pkg. look no further. This immaculately kept NX hybrid has the premium pkg. offering options such as power sunroof, heated and ventilated nuluxe seating, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, dual power seats and power liftgate. Finished in beautiful starlight pearl over charcoal interior. Great service history on this one owner trade in.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Headlight cleaning

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Turning radius: 5.7m (18.7')
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
Speakers: 8
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Departure angle: 26 deg
Approach angle: 17 deg
Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/ unlimited distance
Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Towing capacity: 680kg (1,499lbs)
Front tires: 225/65HR17.0
Rear tires: 225/65HR17.0
Fuel economy city: 7.2L/100 km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 72 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy highway: 7.9L/100 km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Power/Regen
Powertrain warranty: 72 months/110,000km
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Front headroom: 970mm (38.2)
Ground clearance (min): 185mm (7.3)
Drive type: all-wheel
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Wheelbase: 2,660mm (104.7)
Front hiproom: 1,400mm (55.1)
Compression ratio: 12.50 to 1
Rear shoulder room: 1,405mm (55.3)
Exterior height: 1,645mm (64.8)
Rear headroom: 964mm (38.0)
Exterior body width: 1,845mm (72.6)
Front shoulder room: 1,455mm (57.3)
Fuel economy combined: 7.5L/100 km
Forward collision: Pre-Collision System (PCS) mitigation
Payload: 524kg (1,155lbs)
Exterior length: 4,640mm (182.7)
Electric motor horsepower: 141hp @ RPM
Hybrid system net power: 194hp @ RPM
Torque: 152 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Fuel tank capacity: 56.0L
Engine torque: 152 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 90.0mm x 98.0mm (3.54 x 3.86)
Rear hiproom: 1,369mm (53.9)
Traction battery warranty: 120 months/240,000km
Maintenance warranty: 6 months/8,000km
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Hybrid electric powertrain type: HEV (hybrid electric vehicle)
Engine litres: 2.5L
Emergency communication system: Enform Safety Connect (3 year subscription)
Internet access capable: Enform App Suite 2.0
Lane departure: Lane Departure Alert (LDA) with Steering Assist active
Tracker system: Safety Connect (3 year subscription)
Seat Upholstery: leatherette NuLuxe
Front legroom: 1,088mm (42.8)
Rear legroom: 918mm (36.1)
Brakes regenerative
Alternator hybrid electric motor
Starter hybrid electric motor
Acoustic pedestrian protection
Hybrid traction battery voltage: 245
Hybrid traction battery capacity (Ah): 6.5
Horsepower: 154hp @ 5,700RPM
GVWR: 2,420kg (5,335lbs)
Passenger volume: 2,005L (70.8 cu.ft.)
Powertrain number of motors: 3
Electric motor 2 torque: 67 hp
Hybrid traction battery number of cells: 204
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Curb weight: 1,896kg (4,180lbs)
Adaptive Cruise Control: All-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Hybrid traction battery type: nickel metal hydride (NiMH)
High voltage electrical system warranty: 96 months/160,000km
CD-R compatible
Interior rear cargo volume: 475 L (17 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,520 L (54 cu.ft.)
Engine horsepower: 194hp @ 5,700RPM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Ancaster Toyota

Ancaster Toyota

30 Mason Dr, Ancaster, ON L9G 3K9
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$26,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Ancaster Toyota

905-648-9910

2021 Lexus NX 300h