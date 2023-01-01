Menu
2016 RAM 2500

147,056 KM

Details Description Features

$57,995

+ tax & licensing
$57,995

+ taxes & licensing

Arthur Chrysler

519-848-2016

2016 RAM 2500

2016 RAM 2500

Laramie Longhorn

2016 RAM 2500

Laramie Longhorn

Location

Arthur Chrysler

7976 Wellington Road 109, Arthur, ON N0G 1A0

519-848-2016

$57,995

+ taxes & licensing

147,056KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10393422
  • Stock #: 84295
  • VIN: 3C6UR5GLXGG353847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 84295
  • Mileage 147,056 KM

Vehicle Description

Arthur Chrysler has been a trusted Dodge, Ram, Jeep, Chrysler dealer in Southwestern Ontario for 40 years! We are proud to say that we are known as ''Ontario's Largest Dodge Ram Truck dealer''! Our professional sales staff and expert service technicians will make your next vehicle purchase an enjoyable experience. Call or visit our website today and view our extensive lineup of quality cars and trucks.

All prices are plus HST & Licensing

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Console

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

