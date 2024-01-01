Menu
2021 RAM 3500

78,769 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

78,769KM
Used
VIN 3C63R3SL0MG703750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 230280A
  • Mileage 78,769 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Console
Rain sensor wipers

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

