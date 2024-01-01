$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 RAM 3500
2023 RAM 3500
Location
Arthur Chrysler
7976 Wellington Road 109, Arthur, ON N0G 1A0
519-848-2016
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
69,286KM
Used
VIN 3C63RRJL1PG575320
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,286 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Block Heater
Dual Rear Wheels
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Convenience
Console
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
