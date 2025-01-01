$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
4dr Sdn CLA 250 4MATIC With Panoramic Moonroof AMG
Location
Top Gun Auto Sales
4911 County Road 45, Baltimore, ON K0K 1C0
416-500-6821
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 163,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 MB CLA 250 with AMG add on and Panoramic moonroof and factory Navigation. Fully Loaded!!!
The selling Price is plus tax and license fee, includes Certification, Detailed cleaning, full tank of gas and free delivery within 200 KM
There was a $14381.00 insurance claim from a collision on May 12 2022. This is not a total loss by insurer, not Branded, and not salvaged. clean title with an accident in the history only, clean title.
The vehicle drives great and AC blows cold.
Nice aftermarket exhaust. Not annoying loud at all
New battery
Navigation
Panoramic roof
4 Matic
Please see the pics. The hood, partial roof, bumper and rocker panels are wrap/ coated in black.
Vehicle Features
