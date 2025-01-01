Menu
<p>2015 MB CLA 250 with AMG add on and Panoramic moonroof and factory Navigation. Fully Loaded!!!</p><p> </p><p>The selling Price is plus tax and license fee, includes Certification, Detailed cleaning, full tank of gas and free delivery within 200 KM</p><p> </p><p>There was a $14381.00 insurance claim from a collision on May 12 2022. This is not a total loss by insurer, not Branded, and not salvaged. clean title with an accident in the history only, clean title.</p><p> </p><p>The vehicle drives great and AC blows cold.</p><p> </p><p>Nice aftermarket exhaust. Not annoying loud at all</p><p>New battery</p><p>Navigation</p><p>Panoramic roof</p><p>4 Matic</p><p> </p><p>Please see the pics. The hood, partial roof, bumper and rocker panels are wrap/ coated in black.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p>

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

163,500 KM

Location

Top Gun Auto Sales

4911 County Road 45, Baltimore, ON K0K 1C0

416-500-6821

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
163,500KM
Good Condition
VIN WDDSJ4GB4FN239511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

ASP
MPZ

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Delayed Accessory Power
Front And Rear Map Lights
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

