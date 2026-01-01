$6,499+ taxes & licensing
2016 Nissan Rogue
SV SE AWD
2016 Nissan Rogue
SV SE AWD
Location
Top Gun Auto Sales
4911 County Road 45, Baltimore, ON K0K 1C0
416-500-6821
Certified
$6,499
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 230,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Nissan Rogue SV Special Edition All Wheel Drive
The Price includes certification which is already completed. You can drive this vehicle away today with plates if Service Ontario is open.
Already Certified, Detailed and Gassed up for the new owner.
Remote Start
All wheel Drive
Panoramic Sunroof
360 camera
Reverse Camera
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Blind Spot Detection
Power liftgate
the price is plus tax and license fee. Previous accident with no claim, clean title.
Top Gun Auto Sales
4911 County Road 45
Baltimore, ON K0K1C0
5 KM north of Cobourg
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Top Gun Auto Sales
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416-500-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-500-6821