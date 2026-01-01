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<p>2016 Nissan Rogue SV Special Edition All Wheel Drive</p><p>The Price includes certification which is already completed. You can drive this vehicle away today with plates if Service Ontario is open.</p><p>Already Certified, Detailed and Gassed up for the new owner.</p><p>Remote Start<br>All wheel Drive<br>Panoramic Sunroof<br>360 camera<br>Reverse Camera<br>Heated Seats<br>Bluetooth<br>Blind Spot Detection<br>Power liftgate</p><p>the price is plus tax and license fee. Previous accident with no claim, clean title.</p><p>Top Gun Auto Sales<br>4911 County Road 45<br>Baltimore, ON K0K1C0<br>5 KM north of Cobourg</p>

2016 Nissan Rogue

230,500 KM

Details Description Features

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV SE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14366929

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV SE AWD

Location

Top Gun Auto Sales

4911 County Road 45, Baltimore, ON K0K 1C0

416-500-6821

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
230,500KM
Good Condition
VIN 5n1at2mv7gc751419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 230,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Nissan Rogue SV Special Edition All Wheel Drive

The Price includes certification which is already completed. You can drive this vehicle away today with plates if Service Ontario is open.

Already Certified, Detailed and Gassed up for the new owner.

Remote Start
All wheel Drive
Panoramic Sunroof
360 camera
Reverse Camera
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Blind Spot Detection
Power liftgate

the price is plus tax and license fee. Previous accident with no claim, clean title.

Top Gun Auto Sales
4911 County Road 45
Baltimore, ON K0K1C0
5 KM north of Cobourg

Vehicle Features

Packages

G
TE00

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Top Gun Auto Sales

Top Gun Auto Sales

4911 County Road 45, Baltimore, ON K0K 1C0
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416-500-6821

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$6,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Top Gun Auto Sales

416-500-6821

2016 Nissan Rogue