$21,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-900-5605
2017 Kia Sedona
LX +
Location
Top Gun Auto Sales
4911 County Road 45, Baltimore, ON K0K 1C0
416-900-5605
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
$21,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9353296
- Stock #: N426
- VIN: KNDMB5C17H6257582
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 137,800 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! NO ACCIDENTS!!! CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE!!!
EXCELLENT CONDTION 8 PASSENER KIA SEDONA
PLEASE CALL ROY TO ARRANGE PURCHASE 4165006821
he advertised price is without a Ontario Safety Certificate or licencing cost. We do offer The Certification for $695.00 plus taxes to our customers otherwise we our required by law to post the following disclaimer: “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Top Gun Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.