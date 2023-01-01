Menu
2015 Jeep Cherokee

256,729 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

1-800-558-2623

2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

94 Hastings St North, Bancroft, ON K0L 1C0

1-800-558-2623

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

256,729KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9992426
  • Stock #: 22084A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBS2FW556611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black w/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22084A
  • Mileage 256,729 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

94 Hastings St North, Bancroft, ON K0L 1C0

1-800-558-2623

