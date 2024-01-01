$14,888+ tax & licensing
2011 Volvo XC70
LEVEL3 T6 LEVEL3
2011 Volvo XC70
LEVEL3 T6 LEVEL3
Location
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5
705-721-1341
$14,888
+ taxes & licensing
137,219KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN YV4902BZ6B1094975
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2664
- Mileage 137,219 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, No Accidents, Low Mileage
2011 Volvo XC70 (2 IN STOCK)
4dr Wgn featuring AWD, Sunroof, Park Assist, Climate control, Cruize Control, Leather seats, A/C, Tilt/telescopic steering column, Heated and air-conditioned seats, Rear window defroster w/timer, Handfree phone connect, Intermittent wipers and more.
Purchase price: $14,888 plus HST and LICENSING
Safety package is available for $799 and includes Ontario Certification, 3 month or 3000 km Lubrico warranty ($1000 per claim) and oil change.
If not certified, by OMVIC regulations this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
CARFAX PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE
WARRANTY: Extended warranty with variety terms and coverages is available, please ask our representative for more details.
FINANCING: Regardless of your credit score, we are committed to assisting you in obtaining a customized car loan that suits your specific circumstances. Our goal is to help you enhance your credit score significantly by the time you complete your loan term. Our specialists are happy to assist you with all necessary information.
TRADE-IN OR SELL: Upgrade your ride by trading-in your vehicle and save on taxes, or Sell it to us, and get the best value for your current vehicle.
Smart Wheels Used Car Dealership OMVIC Registered Dealer
642 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N 9M5
Phone: 705-721-1341 ext 201
Email: Info@swcarsales.ca
Web: www.swcarsales.ca
Terms and conditions may apply. Price and availability subject to change. Contact us for the latest information
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic Parking Brake
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Leatherette door trim
Ambient Lighting
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome window trim
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black roof rails
Trim
Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Seating
Built-in Child Seat
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
3.46 Axle Ratio
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
160 watts
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Footwell lights
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CENTER ARMRESTS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
12V POWER OUTLET(S)
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
BLACK BODY SIDE MOLDINGS
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST CENTER CONSOLE
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
2.8 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
WITH WASHER REAR WIPER
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
8 TOTAL SPEAKERS
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
ONE-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE MOONROOF / SUNROOF
3 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
WOOD-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
FRONT SKID PLATE(S)
FOLDS FLAT PASSENGER SEAT FOLDING
LUMBAR PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
ALLOY STEERING WHEEL TRIM
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
BLACK FENDER LIP MOLDINGS
16.0 STEERING RATIO
AUTO-OFF REAR FOG LIGHTS
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
HILL DESCENT OFF-ROAD DRIVING ASSIST
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5
2011 Volvo XC70