$10,588+ tax & licensing
2013 Audi A4
2.0T Quattro Premium Plus
Location
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5
705-721-1341
$10,588
+ taxes & licensing
185,933KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUMFCFL4DN010796
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 185,933 KM
Vehicle Description
Smart Wheels - Your Trusted Used Car Dealership - Quality Cars, Exceptional Service!
2013 AUDI A4 2.0T QUATTRO PREMIUM PLUS
Engine: 2.0L TFSI TURBO I4
Transmission: MANUAL
Body Type: SEDAN
Doors: 4
Drive Type: AWD
Features:
Heated front seats, Memory for driver seat, Full centre console -inc: aux pwr outlet, front/rear ashtrays, (2) integrated cupholders w/spring-loaded size adjustment, fold down height adjustable front centre armrest w/storage, Fold down rear centre armrest w/storage, Front/rear floor mats w/fastening mechanism, 4-spoke multifunction leather tilt/telescopic steering wheel, Colour driver info centre -inc: 5-function trip computer, outside temp display, auto check system, speed warning device, Homelink universal garage door opener, Valet key, 3-zone climate control, Rear window defroster, Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors, Auto-dimming interior mirror w/compass, Trunk storage package, 4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD) for rear brakes, Brake Assist, Impact protection -inc: reinforced high strength steel/aluminum crossmembers, reinforced bumpers, rigid occupant cell, side intrusion beams, Electronic stability program (ESP), Rear parking sensors, Rear view camera, Crash sensor system: central unlocking, interior lighting on, hazard warning lights on, engine & fuel pump shut off, Audi side assist, Driver/front passenger next generation frontal airbags w/dual-threshold deployment determined by seat buckle switches, Front 3-point seat belts w/auto pretensioners, belt force limiters, (2) rear 3-point seat belts w/auto pretensioners, Power glass tilt/slide sunroof, Bi-xenon headlamps -inc: light sensor, headlamp washers, adaptive headlamps, LED tail lights, (2) front fog lights, Auto-dimming heated body coloured pwr mirrors w/memory, Auto-Blink feature blinks turn signal (3) times when lever shortly pushed up/down, Speed sensitive rain sensing intermittent windshield wipers w/heated washer nozzles.
Purchase price: $10,588 plus HST and LICENSING
Certification is available for only $799 which includes 3 month or 3ooo km Lubrico warranty with $1000 per claim.
If not certified, by OMVIC regulations this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
CARFAX PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE
WARRANTY: Extended warranty with different terms and coverages is available, please ask our representative for more details.
FINANCING: Bad Credit? Good Credit? No Credit? We work with you to find the best financing plan that fits your budget. Our specialists are happy to assist you with all necessary information.
TRADE-IN OR SELL: Upgrade your ride by trading-in your vehicle and save on taxes, or Sell it to us, and get the best value for your current vehicle.
Smart Wheels Used Car Dealership
642 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N 9M5
Phone: (705)721-1341
Email: Info@swcarsales.ca
Web: www.swcarsales.ca
Terms and conditions may apply. Price and availability subject to change. Contact us for the latest information.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Safety
Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
(2) rear 3-point seat belts w/auto pretensioners
Interior
Rear View Camera
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Valet key
HomeLink universal garage door opener
Front/rear floor mats w/fastening mechanism
Fold down rear centre armrest w/storage
Memory for driver seat
3-zone climate control
Auto-dimming interior mirror w/compass
Trunk storage package
Exterior
LED Tail lights
(2) front fog lights
Audi side assist
Additional Features
Full centre console -inc: aux pwr outlet
Front 3-point seat belts w/auto pretensioners
Bi-xenon headlamps -inc: light sensor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5
2013 Audi A4