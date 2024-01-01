Menu
Account
Sign In
Smart Wheels - Your Trusted Used Car Dealership - Quality Cars, Exceptional Service!<br><br>2013 AUDI A4 2.0T QUATTRO PREMIUM PLUS<br>Engine: 2.0L TFSI TURBO I4 <br>Transmission: MANUAL<br>Body Type: SEDAN<br>Doors: 4<br>Drive Type: AWD<br><br>Features:<br>Heated front seats, Memory for driver seat, Full centre console -inc: aux pwr outlet, front/rear ashtrays, (2) integrated cupholders w/spring-loaded size adjustment, fold down height adjustable front centre armrest w/storage, Fold down rear centre armrest w/storage, Front/rear floor mats w/fastening mechanism, 4-spoke multifunction leather tilt/telescopic steering wheel, Colour driver info centre -inc: 5-function trip computer, outside temp display, auto check system, speed warning device, Homelink universal garage door opener, Valet key, 3-zone climate control, Rear window defroster, Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors, Auto-dimming interior mirror w/compass, Trunk storage package, 4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD) for rear brakes, Brake Assist, Impact protection -inc: reinforced high strength steel/aluminum crossmembers, reinforced bumpers, rigid occupant cell, side intrusion beams, Electronic stability program (ESP), Rear parking sensors, Rear view camera, Crash sensor system: central unlocking, interior lighting on, hazard warning lights on, engine & fuel pump shut off, Audi side assist, Driver/front passenger next generation frontal airbags w/dual-threshold deployment determined by seat buckle switches, Front 3-point seat belts w/auto pretensioners, belt force limiters, (2) rear 3-point seat belts w/auto pretensioners, Power glass tilt/slide sunroof, Bi-xenon headlamps -inc: light sensor, headlamp washers, adaptive headlamps, LED tail lights, (2) front fog lights, Auto-dimming heated body coloured pwr mirrors w/memory, Auto-Blink feature blinks turn signal (3) times when lever shortly pushed up/down, Speed sensitive rain sensing intermittent windshield wipers w/heated washer nozzles.<br><br>Purchase price: $10,588 plus HST and LICENSING<br><br>Certification is available for only $799 which includes 3 month or 3ooo km Lubrico warranty with $1000 per claim.<br> If not certified, by OMVIC regulations this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.<br><br>CARFAX PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE<br><br>WARRANTY: Extended warranty with different terms and coverages is available, please ask our representative for more details.<br>FINANCING: Bad Credit? Good Credit? No Credit? We work with you to find the best financing plan that fits your budget. Our specialists are happy to assist you with all necessary information.<br>TRADE-IN OR SELL: Upgrade your ride by trading-in your vehicle and save on taxes, or Sell it to us, and get the best value for your current vehicle.<br><br>Smart Wheels Used Car Dealership<br>642 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N 9M5<br>Phone: (705)721-1341<br>Email: Info@swcarsales.ca<br>Web: www.swcarsales.ca<br>Terms and conditions may apply. Price and availability subject to change. Contact us for the latest information.<br>

2013 Audi A4

185,933 KM

Details Description Features

$10,588

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Audi A4

2.0T Quattro Premium Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Audi A4

2.0T Quattro Premium Plus

Location

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

  1. 11049407
  2. 11049407
  3. 11049407
  4. 11049407
  5. 11049407
  6. 11049407
  7. 11049407
  8. 11049407
  9. 11049407
  10. 11049407
  11. 11049407
  12. 11049407
  13. 11049407
  14. 11049407
  15. 11049407
  16. 11049407
  17. 11049407
  18. 11049407
Contact Seller

$10,588

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
185,933KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUMFCFL4DN010796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 185,933 KM

Vehicle Description

Smart Wheels - Your Trusted Used Car Dealership - Quality Cars, Exceptional Service!

2013 AUDI A4 2.0T QUATTRO PREMIUM PLUS
Engine: 2.0L TFSI TURBO I4
Transmission: MANUAL
Body Type: SEDAN
Doors: 4
Drive Type: AWD

Features:
Heated front seats, Memory for driver seat, Full centre console -inc: aux pwr outlet, front/rear ashtrays, (2) integrated cupholders w/spring-loaded size adjustment, fold down height adjustable front centre armrest w/storage, Fold down rear centre armrest w/storage, Front/rear floor mats w/fastening mechanism, 4-spoke multifunction leather tilt/telescopic steering wheel, Colour driver info centre -inc: 5-function trip computer, outside temp display, auto check system, speed warning device, Homelink universal garage door opener, Valet key, 3-zone climate control, Rear window defroster, Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors, Auto-dimming interior mirror w/compass, Trunk storage package, 4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD) for rear brakes, Brake Assist, Impact protection -inc: reinforced high strength steel/aluminum crossmembers, reinforced bumpers, rigid occupant cell, side intrusion beams, Electronic stability program (ESP), Rear parking sensors, Rear view camera, Crash sensor system: central unlocking, interior lighting on, hazard warning lights on, engine & fuel pump shut off, Audi side assist, Driver/front passenger next generation frontal airbags w/dual-threshold deployment determined by seat buckle switches, Front 3-point seat belts w/auto pretensioners, belt force limiters, (2) rear 3-point seat belts w/auto pretensioners, Power glass tilt/slide sunroof, Bi-xenon headlamps -inc: light sensor, headlamp washers, adaptive headlamps, LED tail lights, (2) front fog lights, Auto-dimming heated body coloured pwr mirrors w/memory, Auto-Blink feature blinks turn signal (3) times when lever shortly pushed up/down, Speed sensitive rain sensing intermittent windshield wipers w/heated washer nozzles.

Purchase price: $10,588 plus HST and LICENSING

Certification is available for only $799 which includes 3 month or 3ooo km Lubrico warranty with $1000 per claim.
If not certified, by OMVIC regulations this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

CARFAX PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE

WARRANTY: Extended warranty with different terms and coverages is available, please ask our representative for more details.
FINANCING: Bad Credit? Good Credit? No Credit? We work with you to find the best financing plan that fits your budget. Our specialists are happy to assist you with all necessary information.
TRADE-IN OR SELL: Upgrade your ride by trading-in your vehicle and save on taxes, or Sell it to us, and get the best value for your current vehicle.

Smart Wheels Used Car Dealership
642 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N 9M5
Phone: (705)721-1341
Email: Info@swcarsales.ca
Web: www.swcarsales.ca
Terms and conditions may apply. Price and availability subject to change. Contact us for the latest information.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
(2) rear 3-point seat belts w/auto pretensioners

Interior

Rear View Camera
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Valet key
HomeLink universal garage door opener
Front/rear floor mats w/fastening mechanism
Fold down rear centre armrest w/storage
Memory for driver seat
3-zone climate control
Auto-dimming interior mirror w/compass
Trunk storage package

Exterior

LED Tail lights
(2) front fog lights
Audi side assist

Additional Features

Full centre console -inc: aux pwr outlet
Front 3-point seat belts w/auto pretensioners
Bi-xenon headlamps -inc: light sensor
4-spoke multifunction leather tilt/telescopic stee
4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS) w/electronic
Auto-Blink feature blinks turn signal (3) times wh
Auto-dimming heated body coloured pwr mirrors w/me
headlamp wa
Colour driver info centre -inc: 5-function trip co
Crash sensor system: central unlocking
interior l
Driver/front passenger next generation frontal air
bel
front/re
Impact protection -inc: reinforced high strength s
Power glass tilt/slide sunroof
Speed sensitive rain sensing intermittent windshie

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 Touring for sale in Barrie, ON
2016 Mazda CX-5 Touring 140,709 KM $16,399 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen Trendline for sale in Barrie, ON
2017 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen Trendline 163,226 KM $13,488 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Odyssey EX for sale in Barrie, ON
2018 Honda Odyssey EX 134,820 KM $27,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Smart Wheels Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

Call Dealer

705-721-XXXX

(click to show)

705-721-1341

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,588

+ taxes & licensing

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

705-721-1341

Contact Seller
2013 Audi A4