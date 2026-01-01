Menu
Account
Sign In
You certify, you save on As-Traded vehicles!Vehicle Sold AS-ISThe motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.We pay cash for cars, even if you dont buy one from us!Black 2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4D Sport Utility 3.6L V6 VVT 5-Speed Automatic 4WDWe utilize real-time third-party software to price our vehicles, ensuring they align with the daily average market price. For that reason, our vehicles are priced competitively.We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available onsite, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.

2013 Jeep Wrangler

195,095 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Watch This Vehicle
14181904

2013 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Contact Seller

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
195,095KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4BJWEG8DL698831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Interior
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,095 KM

Vehicle Description

You certify, you save on As-Traded vehicles!Vehicle Sold "AS-IS"The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.We pay cash for cars, even if you dont buy one from us!Black 2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4D Sport Utility 3.6L V6 VVT 5-Speed Automatic 4WDWe utilize real-time third-party software to price our vehicles, ensuring they align with the daily average market price. For that reason, our vehicles are priced competitively.We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available onsite, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.21 Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Convertible Hardtop
BLACK
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO W/1-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION
ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL NOT DESIRED (STD)
BLACK INTERIOR CLOTH SEATS
DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Sunrider soft top
3.6L V6 ENGINE -inc: variable valve timing (VVT) (STD)
P255/70R18 ON/OFF ROAD OWL TIRES (STD)
18" SATIN CARBON POLISHED FACE ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
UCONNECT 430N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player 28GB hard drive 6.5" touch screen GPS navigation
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start hill descent control
24G CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 5-speed auto trans
BLACK FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: rear window wiper/washer & defroster freedom panel storage bag
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Uconnect hands-free communication w/voice command remote USB port vehicle info centre tire pressure monitoring display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country for sale in Barrie, ON
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 47,807 KM $49,996 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Ford Maverick XLT for sale in Barrie, ON
2025 Ford Maverick XLT 36,927 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Barrie, ON
2022 RAM 1500 SPORT 78,147 KM $45,996 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-702-XXXX

(click to show)

705-702-5069

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

2013 Jeep Wrangler