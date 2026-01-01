$11,900+ taxes & licensing
2013 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
2013 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Interior
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 195,095 KM
Vehicle Description
You certify, you save on As-Traded vehicles!Vehicle Sold "AS-IS"The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.We pay cash for cars, even if you dont buy one from us!Black 2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4D Sport Utility 3.6L V6 VVT 5-Speed Automatic 4WDWe utilize real-time third-party software to price our vehicles, ensuring they align with the daily average market price. For that reason, our vehicles are priced competitively.We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available onsite, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Seating
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
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705-702-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
705-702-5069