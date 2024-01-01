$15,998+ tax & licensing
2013 RAM 1500
Sport NO ACCIDENTS | HEATED SEATS | NAVIGATION | REVERSE CAMERA | YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE | SOLD AS-TRADED
2013 RAM 1500
Sport NO ACCIDENTS | HEATED SEATS | NAVIGATION | REVERSE CAMERA | YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE | SOLD AS-TRADED
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-726-0393
$15,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 182,412 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, your go-to spot for budget-friendly pre-owned vehicles in Barrie, Ontario! Located at 395 Dunlop St. W, we've got an extensive selection tailored to fit any wallet.
Our friendly team is here to help, from browsing to financing. Don't wait—visit Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM today and find your perfect ride for adventures in Barrie and beyond!
AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically and do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it roadworthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!
This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Call Dealer
705-726-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
705-726-0393