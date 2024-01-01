$19,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2015 Audi Q7
3.0T QUATTRO PROGRESSIV
2015 Audi Q7
3.0T QUATTRO PROGRESSIV
Location
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5
705-721-1341
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
115,331KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WA1CGCFE9FD021051
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,331 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Smart Wheels - Your Trusted Used Car Dealership - Quality Cars, Exceptional Service!
2015 Audi Q7 quattro 4dr 3.0T Progressiv
Engine: 3.0L DOHC TFSI Direct-Injection V6
Drive: AWD
Transmission: Automatic
Doors: 4
Features:
Back-Up Camera, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Cruise Control, Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Memory Settings: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel, FOB Controls: Cargo Access, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox and much more!
Purchase price: $19,999 plus HST and LICENSING
Certification is available for only $799 which includes 3 month or 3ooo km Lubrico warranty with $1000 per claim.
If not certified, by OMVIC regulations this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
CARFAX PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE
WARRANTY: Extended warranty with different terms and coverages is available, please ask our representative for more details.
FINANCING: Bad Credit? Good Credit? No Credit? We work with you to find the best financing plan that fits your budget. Our specialists are happy to assist you with all necessary information.
TRADE-IN OR SELL: Upgrade your ride by trading-in your vehicle and save on taxes, or Sell it to us, and get the best value for your current vehicle.
Smart Wheels Used Car Dealership
642 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N 9M5
Phone: (705)721-1341
Email: Info@swcarsales.ca
Web: www.swcarsales.ca
Terms and conditions may apply. Price and availability subject to change. Contact us for the latest information.
2015 Audi Q7 quattro 4dr 3.0T Progressiv
Engine: 3.0L DOHC TFSI Direct-Injection V6
Drive: AWD
Transmission: Automatic
Doors: 4
Features:
Back-Up Camera, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Cruise Control, Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Memory Settings: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel, FOB Controls: Cargo Access, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox and much more!
Purchase price: $19,999 plus HST and LICENSING
Certification is available for only $799 which includes 3 month or 3ooo km Lubrico warranty with $1000 per claim.
If not certified, by OMVIC regulations this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
CARFAX PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE
WARRANTY: Extended warranty with different terms and coverages is available, please ask our representative for more details.
FINANCING: Bad Credit? Good Credit? No Credit? We work with you to find the best financing plan that fits your budget. Our specialists are happy to assist you with all necessary information.
TRADE-IN OR SELL: Upgrade your ride by trading-in your vehicle and save on taxes, or Sell it to us, and get the best value for your current vehicle.
Smart Wheels Used Car Dealership
642 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N 9M5
Phone: (705)721-1341
Email: Info@swcarsales.ca
Web: www.swcarsales.ca
Terms and conditions may apply. Price and availability subject to change. Contact us for the latest information.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
5 12V DC Power Outlets
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Safety
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Cell Phone Pre-Wiring
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
100 L Fuel Tank
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel
Additional Features
D
Front and Rear
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc:
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centr
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver
Mini Overhea
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated M
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe F
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front
Residual Heat Recircul
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Inse
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adj
Memory Settings : Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Smart Wheels Auto Centre
2016 Mazda CX-5 Touring 140,709 KM $16,399 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen Trendline 163,226 KM $13,488 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Odyssey EX 134,820 KM $27,888 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Smart Wheels Auto Centre
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5
Call Dealer
705-721-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
705-721-1341
2015 Audi Q7