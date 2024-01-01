$10,888+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Elantra
Sport
2015 Hyundai Elantra
Sport
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5
705-721-1341
$10,888
+ taxes & licensing
156,024KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHDH4AH4FU389065
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2647
- Mileage 156,024 KM
Vehicle Description
Smart Wheels - Your Trusted Used Car Dealership - Quality Cars, Exceptional Service!
2015 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GLS
Body Type: SEDAN
Engine: 2.0L I4 173HP 154FT. LBS.
Doors: 4
Drive Type: FWD
Mileage: 156024 km
Key Features: Cruise Control, Sunroof, Push button start, Backup camera, Rear defogger, Heated seats, Heated side mirrors, Tilt and telescopic steering wheel, MP3 playback in-dash CD, Bluetooth wireless data link, Alarm anti-theft system, Aluminum alloy wheels, Aluminum door steel trim, Audio steering wheel mounted controls, Bluetooth auxiliary audio input, Air Conditioning and more.
Purchase price: $10,888 plus HST and LICENSING
Certification is available for only $799 which includes 3 month or 3ooo km Lubrico warranty with $1000 per claim.
If not certified, by OMVIC regulations this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
CARFAX PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE
WARRANTY: Extended warranty with different terms and coverages is available, please ask our representative for more details.
FINANCING: Bad Credit? Good Credit? No Credit? We work with you to find the best financing plan that fits your budget. Our specialists are happy to assist you with all necessary information.
TRADE-IN OR SELL: Upgrade your ride by trading-in your vehicle and save on taxes, or Sell it to us, and get the best value for your current vehicle.
Smart Wheels Used Car Dealership
642 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N 9M5
Phone: (705)721-1341
Email: Info@swcarsales.ca
Web: www.swcarsales.ca
Terms and conditions may apply. Price and availability subject to change. Contact us for the latest information.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release
Safety brake pedal system
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Cargo Cover
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Leatherette door trim
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Trim
Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Mechanical
90 amps alternator
Push-Button Start
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
Aluminum door sill trim
Led Headlights
Multi-function display
Hill holder control
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
2.8 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
DIAMETER 23 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
DRIVER EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
INFLATOR KIT SPARE TIRE KIT
TWO 12V POWER OUTLET(S)
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
14.2 STEERING RATIO
ONE-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE MOONROOF / SUNROOF
172 WATTS
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5
$10,888
+ taxes & licensing
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
705-721-1341
2015 Hyundai Elantra