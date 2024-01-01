Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Jeep Patriot

101,304 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Jeep Patriot

Sport/North

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Patriot

Sport/North

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

  1. 11214671
  2. 11214671
  3. 11214671
  4. 11214671
  5. 11214671
  6. 11214671
  7. 11214671
  8. 11214671
  9. 11214671
  10. 11214671
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
101,304KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4NJRAB7FD411470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 101,304 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP I HITCH WITH 2-ICH RECEIVER I GARMIN NAVIGATION SYSTEM I FRONT HEATED for sale in Barrie, ON
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP I HITCH WITH 2-ICH RECEIVER I GARMIN NAVIGATION SYSTEM I FRONT HEATED 81,534 KM $26,009.50 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred FRONT HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL I ALLOY WHEELS I FOG LIGHTS I HEATED DOOR MIRRORS I LEATHER SH for sale in Barrie, ON
2021 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred FRONT HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL I ALLOY WHEELS I FOG LIGHTS I HEATED DOOR MIRRORS I LEATHER SH 82,935 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred FRONT HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL I LEATHER SHIFT KNOB I ALLOY WHEELS I FRONT FOG LIGHTS I HEATE for sale in Barrie, ON
2021 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred FRONT HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL I LEATHER SHIFT KNOB I ALLOY WHEELS I FRONT FOG LIGHTS I HEATE 80,552 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

Call Dealer

705-726-XXXX

(click to show)

705-726-0393

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Patriot