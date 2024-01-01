$16,999+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 1500
TRADESMAN
Location
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5
705-721-1341
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
206,403KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FMXFS738344
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2627
- Mileage 206,403 KM
Vehicle Description
Smart Wheels - Your Trusted Used Car Dealership - Quality Cars, Exceptional Service!
2015 RAM 1500 4WD Quad Cab 140.5 Tradesman
Engine: 3.0L BIODIESEL TURBO V6 240HP
Transmission: AUTOMATIC
Body Type: PICKUP TRUCK
Doors: 4
Drive Type: AWD
Features:
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive, Block Heater, Towing w/Harness and Trailer Sway Control, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars, Electric Power-Assist Steering, 98.4 L Fuel Tank, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Auto Locking Hubs, Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control, Side Impact Beams, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, 4-Way Driver Seat : Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement, 4-Way Passenger Seat : Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement, Manual Tilt Steering Column, Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer, Rear Folding Seat, Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Manual Air Conditioning, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Glove Box, Full Cloth Headliner, Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Day-Night Rearview Mirror, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering, Pickup Cargo Box Lights, Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage, Delayed Accessory Power, Systems Monitor, Analog Display, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Front Armrest w/Cupholders, Engine Immobilizer, 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Variable Intermittent Wipers.
Purchase price: $16,999 plus HST and LICENSING
Certification is available for only $799 which includes 3 month or 3ooo km Lubrico warranty with $1000 per claim.
If not certified, by OMVIC regulations this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
CARFAX PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE
WARRANTY: Extended warranty with different terms and coverages is available, please ask our representative for more details.
FINANCING: Bad Credit? Good Credit? No Credit? We work with you to find the best financing plan that fits your budget. Our specialists are happy to assist you with all necessary information.
TRADE-IN OR SELL: Upgrade your ride by trading-in your vehicle and save on taxes, or Sell it to us, and get the best value for your current vehicle.
Smart Wheels Used Car Dealership
642 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N 9M5
Phone: (705)721-1341
Email: Info@swcarsales.ca
Web: www.swcarsales.ca
Terms and conditions may apply. Price and availability subject to change. Contact us for the latest information.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front air conditioning
ashtray
Adjustable front headrests
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Mechanical
Power Steering
50 State Emissions
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
3.21 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Convenience
Clock
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Rear Privacy Glass
Removable tailgate
Variable intermittent front wipers
Active grille shutters
Additional Features
sun visors
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Vinyl upholstery
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Heated Side Mirrors
trailer stability control
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Trailer Wiring
Multi-function display
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
Brake drying
Front struts
Seatbelt force limiters
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Hill holder control
Driver seat manual adjustments
Pickup bed light
CLASS IV TRAILER HITCH
FRONT CENTER ARMRESTS
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
0.87 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
12V POWER OUTLET(S)
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FOLDS UP REAR SEAT FOLDING
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
PRE-WIRED FOR PHONE PHONE
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
UCONNECT INFOTAINMENT
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RUBBER/VINYL FLOOR MATERIAL
160 AMPS ALTERNATOR
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
17.9 STEERING RATIO
3.3 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
ELECTRONIC 4WD SELECTOR
SPRAY-ON PICKUP BED LINER
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
POWERTRAIN HOUR METER
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5
2015 RAM 1500