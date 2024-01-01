Menu
Account
Sign In
Welcome to Barrie Ford, your premier destination for outstanding vehicles in Barrie, Ontario! Situated at 55 Mapleview Drive W, our dealership proudly presents our latest lineup, carefully curated to meet the diverse needs of Barrie drivers. Crafted with precision and engineered for excellence, our vehicles are perfectly suited to conquer the roads of Barrie and beyond. From sleek designs to innovative performance features, our lineup offers a variety of options tailored to elevate your Ontario adventures. Picture yourself cruising through Barries bustling streets or embarking on weekend getaways to nearby scenic destinations our vehicles promise an exhilarating driving experience like no other. With powerful engines and advanced technology, each vehicle is meticulously designed to enhance your journey. But why take our word for it? Visit our dealership today and experience our vehicles firsthand! Take them for a spin and discover why theyre the preferred choice for Barrie drivers. Our friendly team is here to assist you every step of the way, ensuring you find the perfect vehicle to match your lifestyle and preferences. Dont wait visit Barrie Ford now and let us help you find your ideal ride for exploring all that Barrie and Ontario have to offer!

2015 Toyota RAV4

108,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

  1. 11266937
  2. 11266937
  3. 11266937
  4. 11266937
  5. 11266937
  6. 11266937
  7. 11266937
  8. 11266937
  9. 11266937
  10. 11266937
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
108,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3DFREV4FW368694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # Z0410B
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to Barrie Ford, your premier destination for outstanding vehicles in Barrie, Ontario! Situated at 55 Mapleview Drive W, our dealership proudly presents our latest lineup, carefully curated to meet the diverse needs of Barrie drivers.

Crafted with precision and engineered for excellence, our vehicles are perfectly suited to conquer the roads of Barrie and beyond. From sleek designs to innovative performance features, our lineup offers a variety of options tailored to elevate your Ontario adventures.

Picture yourself cruising through Barrie's bustling streets or embarking on weekend getaways to nearby scenic destinations our vehicles promise an exhilarating driving experience like no other. With powerful engines and advanced technology, each vehicle is meticulously designed to enhance your journey.

But why take our word for it? Visit our dealership today and experience our vehicles firsthand! Take them for a spin and discover why they're the preferred choice for Barrie drivers.

Our friendly team is here to assist you every step of the way, ensuring you find the perfect vehicle to match your lifestyle and preferences. Don't wait visit Barrie Ford now and let us help you find your ideal ride for exploring all that Barrie and Ontario have to offer!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrie Ford

Used 2021 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Barrie, ON
2021 Ford Edge SEL 69,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-350 XLT for sale in Barrie, ON
2022 Ford F-350 XLT 103,413 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Barrie, ON
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 154,411 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-737-XXXX

(click to show)

705-737-2313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota RAV4