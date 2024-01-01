$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Acura ILX
A-SPEC
2016 Acura ILX
A-SPEC
Location
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
705-737-2313
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
140,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 19UDE2F88GA803382
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 140,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Additional Features
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
2016 Acura ILX