Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Acura ILX

140,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Acura ILX

A-SPEC

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Acura ILX

A-SPEC

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

  1. 11094551
  2. 11094551
  3. 11094551
  4. 11094551
  5. 11094551
  6. 11094551
  7. 11094551
  8. 11094551
  9. 11094551
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
140,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 19UDE2F88GA803382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System

Additional Features

8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrie Ford

Used 2016 Nissan Micra S for sale in Barrie, ON
2016 Nissan Micra S 169,950 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Barrie, ON
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 137,000 KM $38,000 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford F-150 XLT **AS TRADED** | SuperCrew Cab | 6.5 Foot Box for sale in Barrie, ON
2015 Ford F-150 XLT **AS TRADED** | SuperCrew Cab | 6.5 Foot Box 176,231 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

Call Dealer

705-737-XXXX

(click to show)

705-737-2313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

Contact Seller
2016 Acura ILX