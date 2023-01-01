$10,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Acura ILX
2013 Acura ILX
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$10,495
+ taxes & licensing
257,000KM
Used
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 19VDE1F33DE403650
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 257,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
New arrival, local trade from Acura dealer in good condition, accident free and well equipped with alloy wheels, sunroof, push button start, proximity key and more. Reliable and economical sporty sedan with Acura quality. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales
2012 Toyota RAV4 301,000 KM $10,495 + tax & lic
2010 Lexus RX 350 250,000 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
2013 Acura MDX 235,000 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Email Lawrence Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
Call Dealer
416-740-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,495
+ taxes & licensing
Lawrence Auto Sales
416-740-7878
2013 Acura ILX