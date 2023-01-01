Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>New arrival, local trade from Acura dealer in good condition, accident free and well equipped with alloy wheels, sunroof, push button start, proximity key and more. Reliable and economical sporty sedan with Acura quality. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.</p>

2013 Acura ILX

257,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Acura ILX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Acura ILX

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

  1. 1702159478
  2. 1702159482
  3. 1702159485
  4. 1702159488
  5. 1702159491
  6. 1702159494
  7. 1702159497
  8. 1702159500
  9. 1702159503
  10. 1702159506
  11. 1702159509
  12. 1702159512
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
257,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 19VDE1F33DE403650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 257,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, local trade from Acura dealer in good condition, accident free and well equipped with alloy wheels, sunroof, push button start, proximity key and more. Reliable and economical sporty sedan with Acura quality. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales

Used 2012 Toyota RAV4 for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Toyota RAV4 301,000 KM $10,495 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Lexus RX 350 for sale in Toronto, ON
2010 Lexus RX 350 250,000 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Acura MDX for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 Acura MDX 235,000 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Email Lawrence Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-7878

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
2013 Acura ILX