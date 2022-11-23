Menu
2016 Ford F-150

180,612 KM

Details Description Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

XLT AS IS SPECIAL | SPORT PKG | HTD SEATS | NAVI |

2016 Ford F-150

XLT AS IS SPECIAL | SPORT PKG | HTD SEATS | NAVI |

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

180,612KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9348250
  • Stock #: X0963AZ
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF2GFD46145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # X0963AZ
  • Mileage 180,612 KM

Vehicle Description

AS IS SPECIAL. YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE!!!


XLT 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic SMPI Flex Fuel DOHC


| ** As-Traded Special You Certify You Save **, 4WD, 10-Way Power Driver's & Passenger Seats, 110V/400W Outlet, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, Accent-Colour Running Boards, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Black Billet Style Grille w/Body-Colour Surround, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Chrome Billet Style Grille w/Chrome Surround, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Step Bars, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Dual Power Glass/Manual Folding Heated Mirrors, Equipment Group 302A Luxury, Heated Front Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Power-Sliding Rear Window, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Rear View Camera w/Dynamic Hitch Assist, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, SYNC 3, Trailer Tow Package, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Upgraded Radiator, Voice-Activated Navigation, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum, Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like PVD, XLT Sport Appearance Package, XTR 4x4 Decal, XTR Package.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

