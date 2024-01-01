$46,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Ford F-150
XLT
2023 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
905-531-5370
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$46,995
+ taxes & licensing
11,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTFW1ED6PFC13620
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 11,500 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2023 Ford F-150 XLT Hybrid 4x4 Supercrew
Safety Certified included in Price | Hybrid 3.5L Engine | Navigation | Backup Camera | 360 view cameras | Backup Sensor | Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Climate control | 10 Inch Screen | Foot Steps | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370
Don’t miss out on this beautiful and rare 2023 Ford F150 Hybrid 3.5L V6 4x4, for only $46,995 plus HST and Licensing. Loaded with Beautiful grey interior 8 inch Nav touch screen, 360 degrees cameras, Blind Spot Detector,and back up camera. climate controls, heated seats
PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED
Priced to Sell
Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.
Safety Certified included in Price | Hybrid 3.5L Engine | Navigation | Backup Camera | 360 view cameras | Backup Sensor | Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Climate control | 10 Inch Screen | Foot Steps | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370
Don’t miss out on this beautiful and rare 2023 Ford F150 Hybrid 3.5L V6 4x4, for only $46,995 plus HST and Licensing. Loaded with Beautiful grey interior 8 inch Nav touch screen, 360 degrees cameras, Blind Spot Detector,and back up camera. climate controls, heated seats
PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED
Priced to Sell
Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales
2018 Kia Optima EX Premium 118,700 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 71,700 KM $43,500 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 0 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Email Sport Empire Car Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-531-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$46,995
+ taxes & licensing
Sport Empire Car Sales
905-531-5370
2023 Ford F-150