2023 Ford F-150 XLT Hybrid 4x4 Supercrew

Safety Certified included in Price | Hybrid 3.5L Engine | Navigation | Backup Camera | 360 view cameras | Backup Sensor | Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Climate control | 10 Inch Screen | Foot Steps | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370 

Don't miss out on this beautiful and rare 2023 Ford F150 Hybrid 3.5L V6 4x4, for only $46,995 plus HST and Licensing. Loaded with Beautiful grey interior 8 inch Nav touch screen, 360 degrees cameras, Blind Spot Detector,and back up camera. climate controls, heated seats 

PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED Priced to Sell Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

2023 Ford F-150

11,500 KM

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
XLT

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1FTFW1ED6PFC13620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,500 KM

Vehicle Description

 2023 Ford F-150 XLT Hybrid 4x4 Supercrew

Safety Certified included in Price | Hybrid 3.5L Engine | Navigation | Backup Camera | 360 view cameras | Backup Sensor | Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Climate control | 10 Inch Screen | Foot Steps | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370 
 Don’t miss out on this beautiful and rare 2023 Ford F150 Hybrid 3.5L V6 4x4, for only $46,995 plus HST and Licensing. Loaded with Beautiful grey interior 8 inch Nav touch screen, 360 degrees cameras, Blind Spot Detector,and back up camera. climate controls, heated seats 
 PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED

Priced to Sell

Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-531-5370

Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

