Smart Wheels - Your Trusted Used Car Dealership!<br><br>Introducing the 2016 Honda CR-V LX AWD, a versatile SUV designed for Canadian roads. Powered by a reliable 2.4L I4 engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission, it delivers a balanced blend of power and efficiency. Safety features include multiple airbags, stability control, and traction control, ensuring peace of mind on every journey. Enjoy convenient amenities like Bluetooth connectivity, MP3 playback, heated seats and a multi-view rear camera system. With spacious seating, ample cargo room, and advanced technology, the Honda CR-V LX AWD is ready to elevate your driving experience.<br><br>Purchase price: $13,999 plus HST and LICENSING<br><br>Safety package is available for $799 and includes Ontario Certification, 3 month or 3000 km Lubrico warranty ($1000 per claim) and oil change.<br>If not certified, by OMVIC regulations this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.<br><br>CARFAX PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE<br><br>WARRANTY: Extended warranty with variety terms and coverages is available, please ask our representative for more details.<br>FINANCING: Regardless of your credit score, we are committed to assisting you in obtaining a customized car loan that suits your specific circumstances. Our goal is to help you enhance your credit score significantly by the time you complete your loan term. Our specialists are happy to assist you with all necessary information.<br>TRADE-IN OR SELL: Upgrade your ride by trading-in your vehicle and save on taxes, or Sell it to us, and get the best value for your current vehicle.<br><br>Smart Wheels Used Car Dealership OMVIC Registered Dealer<br>642 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N 9M5<br>Phone: 705-721-1341 ext 201<br>Email: Info@swcarsales.ca<br>Web: www.swcarsales.ca<br>Terms and conditions may apply. Price and availability subject to change. Contact us for the latest information<br>

2016 Honda CR-V

153,995 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda CR-V

LX

2016 Honda CR-V

LX

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

153,995KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H34GH103663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2659
  • Mileage 153,995 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Conversation mirror
Front overhead console
Drive mode selector

Power Steering
5.05 Axle Ratio

AM/FM Radio

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Chrome window trim
Intermittent front wipers

Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
160 watts
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Multi-function display
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
Hill holder control
Driver seat manual adjustments
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
LOW BATTERY WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
PANDORA INTERNET RADIO APP
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
WITH READ FUNCTION ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
AUTO OFF HEADLIGHTS
2.90 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
TWO 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
4 TOTAL SPEAKERS
DIAMETER 18 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
REAR MULTI-VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM
DIAMETER 20 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
15.6 STEERING RATIO
AUTO-ON IN REVERSE REAR WIPER
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-721-XXXX

705-721-1341

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

705-721-1341

2016 Honda CR-V