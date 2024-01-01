$16,399+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-5
Touring
2016 Mazda CX-5
Touring
Location
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5
705-721-1341
$16,399
+ taxes & licensing
140,709KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KE4CY4G0731860
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour "
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2606
- Mileage 140,709 KM
Vehicle Description
Smart Wheels - Your Trusted Used Car Dealership - Quality Cars, Exceptional Service!
2016 MAZDA CX-5 TOURING
Body Type: SUV
Engine: SKYACTIV-G 2.5L I4 184HP 185FT. LBS.
Displacement: 2.5
Transmission: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC
Doors: 4
Drive Type: AWD
Breaks: HYDRAULIC
Features:
Push-button start, hands-free phone, voice recognition, back-up camera, sensor/alert blind spot safety, rear cross-traffic alert, tilt and telescopic steering wheel, cruise control, tilt/telescopic steering wheel, steering wheel-mounted controls, power windows, power door locks, power mirrors, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, MP3 playback in-dash CD, 6 total speakers, Bluetooth auxiliary audio input, Bluetooth wireless data link, front fog lights, auto-off headlights, alarm anti-theft system, aluminum alloy wheels, multi-function display, panic alarm multi-function remote.
Restraints:
Driver and front passenger front airbags with occupant sensing deactivation, front side airbags and front and rear side curtain airbags with rollover sensor.
Installed Equipment:
1 one-touch windows, 4-wheel ABS, accessory hook storage, Aha internet radio app, air filtration, approach lamps exterior entry lights, braking assist, cargo area light, cargo area power outlet(s), child safety door locks, clock, digital odometer, dual illuminating vanity mirrors, dual tip exhaust, electronic parking brake, external temperature display, front assist handle, front console with armrest and storage center console, front cupholders, front overhead console, front reading lights, height driver seat power adjustments, hill holder control, in-dash rearview monitor, inside spare tire mount location, integrated turn signals side mirrors, intermittent rear wiper, LATCH system child seat anchors, leather shift knob trim, leather steering wheel trim, lumbar driver seat manual adjustments, manual day/night rearview mirror, manual folding side mirror adjustments, Mazda Connect infotainment, fuel economy display, passenger seat manual adjustments, power brakes, radio data system, rear center with cupholders armrests, rear privacy glass, rear stabilizer bar, rear window defogger, rearview camera system, roofline rear spoiler, safety brake pedal system, second-row rear vents, speed-sensitive volume control, stability control, tachometer gauge, tire pressure monitoring system, touch-sensitive controls, traction control, trip odometer, variable intermittent front wipers, variable/speed-proportional power steering, with read function electronic messaging assistance.
Purchase price: $16,399 HST and LICENSING
Certification is available for only $799 which includes 3 month or 3ooo km Lubrico warranty with $1000 per claim.
If not certified, by OMVIC regulations this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
CARFAX PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE
WARRANTY: Extended warranty with different terms and coverages is available, please ask our representative for more details.
FINANCING: Bad Credit? Good Credit? No Credit? We work with you to find the best financing plan that fits your budget. Our specialists are happy to assist you with all necessary information.
TRADE-IN OR SELL: Upgrade your ride by trading-in your vehicle and save on taxes, or Sell it to us, and get the best value for your current vehicle.
Smart Wheels Used Car Dealership
642 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N 9M5
Phone: (705)721-1341
Email: Info@swcarsales.ca
Web: www.swcarsales.ca
Terms and conditions may apply. Price and availability subject to change. Contact us for the latest information.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic Parking Brake
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Safety brake pedal system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Cloth door trim
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Front overhead console
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Exterior
Rear Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear wiper
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
4.62 axle ratio
Push-Button Start
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
Premium cloth upholstery
speed sensitive volume control
Hands Free Phone
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
Hill holder control
Touch-sensitive controls
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
2.7 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
WITH READ FUNCTION ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
AUTO OFF HEADLIGHTS
0.4 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
INTEGRATED TURN SIGNALS SIDE MIRRORS
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
100 AMPS ALTERNATOR
AHA INTERNET RADIO APP
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
MAZDA CONNECT INFOTAINMENT
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
DUAL FRONT IMPACT ABSORBING SEATS
15.5 STEERING RATIO
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5
2016 Mazda CX-5