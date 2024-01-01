Menu
2018 Ford EcoSport

101,236 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford EcoSport

SE

2018 Ford EcoSport

SE

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

101,236KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN MAJ6P1UL2JC161312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 101,236 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
705-737-2313

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

2018 Ford EcoSport