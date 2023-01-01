Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-150

135,000 KM

Details Description Features

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT INCOMING UNIT | NAVIGATION | HEATED SEATS | ALLOYS |

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

XLT INCOMING UNIT | NAVIGATION | HEATED SEATS | ALLOYS |

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

  1. 9581656
  2. 9581656
  3. 9581656
  4. 9581656
  5. 9581656
  6. 9581656
  7. 9581656
  8. 9581656
  9. 9581656
  10. 9581656
  11. 9581656
  12. 9581656
  13. 9581656
  14. 9581656
  15. 9581656
  16. 9581656
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9581656
  • Stock #: Y0069A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP2JFC48863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

INCOMING UNIT. THIS VEHICLE HAS NOT YET ARRIVED AT OUR STORE.


XLT 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 2.7L V6 EcoBoost


4WD, 10-Way Power Driver's & Passenger Seats, 110V/400W Outlet, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Brake assist, Chrome 2-Bar Style Grille, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Step Bars, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Power Glass/Manual Folding Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Equipment Group 302A Luxury, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Power-Sliding Rear Window, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Security system, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, SYNC 3, SYNC Connect, Trailer Tow Package, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Voice-Activated Navigation, Wheels: 20" Chrome-Like PVD, XTR 4x4 Decal, XTR Package.


ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrie Ford

2021 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 24,567 KM
$59,899 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Edge NAVI ...
 22,871 KM
$41,899 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 Plat...
 43,748 KM
$80,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

Call Dealer

705-737-XXXX

(click to show)

705-737-2313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory