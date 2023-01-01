$32,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,999
+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Ford
705-737-2313
2018 Ford F-150
2018 Ford F-150
XLT INCOMING UNIT | NAVIGATION | HEATED SEATS | ALLOYS |
Location
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
705-737-2313
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,999
+ taxes & licensing
135,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9581656
- Stock #: Y0069A
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP2JFC48863
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 135,000 KM
Vehicle Description
XLT 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 2.7L V6 EcoBoost
4WD, 10-Way Power Driver's & Passenger Seats, 110V/400W Outlet, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Brake assist, Chrome 2-Bar Style Grille, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Step Bars, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Power Glass/Manual Folding Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Equipment Group 302A Luxury, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Power-Sliding Rear Window, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Security system, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, SYNC 3, SYNC Connect, Trailer Tow Package, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Voice-Activated Navigation, Wheels: 20" Chrome-Like PVD, XTR 4x4 Decal, XTR Package.
ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Barrie Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7