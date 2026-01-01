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<p>Looking for adventure and style? Check out this eye-catching 2018 Jeep Compass North 4x4, now available at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This SUV, cloaked in a vibrant red exterior and featuring a sleek black leather interior, is ready to turn heads wherever you go. With a reliable 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, this Jeep Compass offers a comfortable and capable driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or exploring off the beaten path. This Compass has 141,200kms on the odometer.</p><p>This 2018 Jeep Compass North 4x4 is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The four-wheel drive system gives you the confidence to tackle various road conditions, while the leather interior adds a touch of luxury and comfort to every journey. This Compass offers a blend of practicality and style that makes it an excellent choice for anyone seeking a versatile and dependable SUV. Motor down the road knowing you can count on the new tires. </p><p>The price includes our Advantage Package!! For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100.</p><p>HST and licensing extra.</p>

2018 Jeep Compass

141,200 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Jeep Compass

North 4X4 WITH LEATHER!!

Watch This Vehicle
13994076

2018 Jeep Compass

North 4X4 WITH LEATHER!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
141,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4NJDBB4JT422125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for adventure and style? Check out this eye-catching 2018 Jeep Compass North 4x4, now available at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This SUV, cloaked in a vibrant red exterior and featuring a sleek black leather interior, is ready to turn heads wherever you go. With a reliable 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, this Jeep Compass offers a comfortable and capable driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or exploring off the beaten path. This Compass has 141,200kms on the odometer.

This 2018 Jeep Compass North 4x4 is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The four-wheel drive system gives you the confidence to tackle various road conditions, while the leather interior adds a touch of luxury and comfort to every journey. This Compass offers a blend of practicality and style that makes it an excellent choice for anyone seeking a versatile and dependable SUV. Motor down the road knowing you can count on the new tires. 

The price includes our Advantage Package!! For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100.

HST and licensing extra.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2018 Jeep Compass North 4X4 WITH LEATHER!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2018 Jeep Compass North 4X4 WITH LEATHER!! 141,200 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

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Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
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705-797-XXXX

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705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
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$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2018 Jeep Compass