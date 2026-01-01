$14,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Jeep Compass
North 4X4 WITH LEATHER!!
2018 Jeep Compass
North 4X4 WITH LEATHER!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for adventure and style? Check out this eye-catching 2018 Jeep Compass North 4x4, now available at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This SUV, cloaked in a vibrant red exterior and featuring a sleek black leather interior, is ready to turn heads wherever you go. With a reliable 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, this Jeep Compass offers a comfortable and capable driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or exploring off the beaten path. This Compass has 141,200kms on the odometer.
This 2018 Jeep Compass North 4x4 is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The four-wheel drive system gives you the confidence to tackle various road conditions, while the leather interior adds a touch of luxury and comfort to every journey. This Compass offers a blend of practicality and style that makes it an excellent choice for anyone seeking a versatile and dependable SUV. Motor down the road knowing you can count on the new tires.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100.
HST and licensing extra.
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
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705-797-1100