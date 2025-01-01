Menu
2018 RAM Cargo Van

103,544 KM

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM Cargo Van

13117343

2018 RAM Cargo Van

Location

Bayfield Auto Sales

428 Tiffins Street Unit 2, Barrie, ON L4N 9W8

705-739-9100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,544KM
VIN 3C6TRVDG4JE161491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 103,544 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

