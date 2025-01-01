$29,988+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM Cargo Van
2018 RAM Cargo Van
Location
Bayfield Auto Sales
428 Tiffins Street Unit 2, Barrie, ON L4N 9W8
705-739-9100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
103,544KM
VIN 3C6TRVDG4JE161491
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 103,544 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
428 Tiffins Street Unit 2, Barrie, ON L4N 9W8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
