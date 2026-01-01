2019 Audi RS 5

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<p>Special Finance Price: $37,999 | Cash Price: $39,499</p><p>2019 Audi RS5 quattro - No Accidents Clean Carfax Twin Turbo V6, Navigation, Virtual Cockpit, Leather RS Sport Seats, Heated Seats, Bang & Olufsen Audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Push Start, Keyless Entry, Drive Select, Blind Spot Assist, Parking Sensors, Backup Camera, Carbon Fiber Interior Trim, LED Headlights, Premium Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, And Much More...</p><p>Odometer:  121,000 KM</p><p>For immediate service please call us at: (705) 725-1487 </p><p>Walk ins are also encouraged </p><p>GTR Auto Group</p><p>Location: 112 King St, Barrie</p><p>Business Hours:</p><p>Monday - Friday: 10am - 6pm</p><p>Saturday: 10am - 5pm</p><p>Sunday : 10am -3pm</p><p>www.gtrautogroup.com</p><p>Apply for Financing Online: www.gtrautogroup.com/financing</p><p>All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At GTR Auto Group, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.</p><p>We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Please consult for transport quotes.</p><p>PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.</p><p>FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. <br>We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, GTR Auto Group is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.</p>

2019 Audi RS 5

121,000 KM

Details Description Features

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Audi RS 5

Sportback - BANG&OLUFSEN|HEADSUP|NAVI|BLINDSPOT

Watch This Vehicle
14510773

2019 Audi RS 5

Sportback - BANG&OLUFSEN|HEADSUP|NAVI|BLINDSPOT

Location

GTR Auto Group

112 King Street, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8

705-725-1487

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
121,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WUACWCF57KA903262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Finance Price: $37,999 | Cash Price: $39,499

2019 Audi RS5 quattro - No Accidents Clean Carfax Twin Turbo V6, Navigation, Virtual Cockpit, Leather RS Sport Seats, Heated Seats, Bang & Olufsen Audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Push Start, Keyless Entry, Drive Select, Blind Spot Assist, Parking Sensors, Backup Camera, Carbon Fiber Interior Trim, LED Headlights, Premium Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, And Much More...

Odometer:  121,000 KM

For immediate service please call us at: (705) 725-1487 

Walk in's are also encouraged 

GTR Auto Group

Location: 112 King St, Barrie

Business Hours:

Monday - Friday: 10am - 6pm

Saturday: 10am - 5pm

Sunday : 10am -3pm

www.gtrautogroup.com

Apply for Financing Online: www.gtrautogroup.com/financing

All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At GTR Auto Group, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Please consult for transport quotes.

PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.

FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. 
We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, GTR Auto Group is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Seat-Massage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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GTR Auto Group

GTR Auto Group

112 King Street, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8
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$37,999

+ taxes & licensing>

GTR Auto Group

705-725-1487

2019 Audi RS 5