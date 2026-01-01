Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Special Finance Price: $47,999 | Cash Price: $49,499</p><p>2019 BMW X5 Panoramic Sky Lounge Sunroof, Premium Cognac Leather Interior, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Climate Controls, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, 360° Surround View Camera, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Head-Up Display, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Wireless Charging, Power Tailgate, Multi-Zone Automatic Climate Control, and much more.</p><p>Odometer: 61,000 KM.</p><p>Call Us: (416) 766-6226</p><p>Monaco Motorcars Inc.</p><p>Location: 112 King St, Barrie, ON</p><p>Business Hours:</p><p>Monday - Friday: 8am - 6pm</p><p>Saturday: 10am - 5pm</p><p>Sunday : 10am - 3pm</p><p>www.monacomotorcars.com</p><p class=p1>All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.</p><p class=p1>We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.</p><p class=p1>PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.</p><p class=p1>FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 documentation fee applies.</p><p class=p1>We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.</p>

2019 BMW X5

61,000 KM

Details Description Features

$47,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 BMW X5

xDrive50i LASERS| SKYLOUNGE| EXECUTIVE PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle
14422170

2019 BMW X5

xDrive50i LASERS| SKYLOUNGE| EXECUTIVE PACKAGE

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

112 King St, Barrie, ON L4N 6L2

416-766-6226

  1. 1783801888794
  2. 1783801889355
  3. 1783801889808
  4. 1783801890299
  5. 1783801890744
  6. 1783801891204
  7. 1783801891703
  8. 1783801892138
  9. 1783801892567
  10. 1783801893014
  11. 1783801893475
  12. 1783801893923
  13. 1783801894368
  14. 1783801894808
  15. 1783801895286
  16. 1783801895739
  17. 1783801896163
  18. 1783801896592
  19. 1783801897055
  20. 1783801897485
  21. 1783801897909
  22. 1783801898380
  23. 1783801898840
  24. 1783801899332
  25. 1783801899817
  26. 1783801900263
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
61,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5UXJU2C52KLN49906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Finance Price: $47,999 | Cash Price: $49,499

2019 BMW X5 Panoramic Sky Lounge Sunroof, Premium Cognac Leather Interior, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Climate Controls, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, 360° Surround View Camera, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Head-Up Display, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Wireless Charging, Power Tailgate, Multi-Zone Automatic Climate Control, and much more.

Odometer: 61,000 KM.

Call Us: (416) 766-6226

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Location: 112 King St, Barrie, ON

Business Hours:

Monday - Friday: 8am - 6pm

Saturday: 10am - 5pm

Sunday : 10am - 3pm

www.monacomotorcars.com

All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.

FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 documentation fee applies.

We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Monaco Motorcars Inc

Used 2021 Mazda CX-30 AWD BLINDSPOT| LANEKEEP| CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Barrie, ON
2021 Mazda CX-30 AWD BLINDSPOT| LANEKEEP| CLEAN CARFAX 110,000 KM $21,499 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Maserati Levante GTS 550HP|AIR SUSPENSION|360CAM|LOWKM for sale in Barrie, ON
2021 Maserati Levante GTS 550HP|AIR SUSPENSION|360CAM|LOWKM 28,000 KM $58,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru WRX STI STI Sport-tech LOW KM|NO ACCIDENT|CARPLAY|NAVI for sale in Barrie, ON
2021 Subaru WRX STI STI Sport-tech LOW KM|NO ACCIDENT|CARPLAY|NAVI 19,000 KM $48,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Monaco Motorcars Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

112 King St, Barrie, ON L4N 6L2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-6226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2019 BMW X5