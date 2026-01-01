$24,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Cadillac XTS
Luxury AWD V6 WITH LOW KILOMETERS!!
2019 Cadillac XTS
Luxury AWD V6 WITH LOW KILOMETERS!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 75,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience sophisticated luxury and confident performance with this stunning blue 2019 Cadillac XTS Luxury AWD. This elegant sedan boasts a powerful 3.6L V6 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and intelligent All-Wheel Drive, ensuring a refined and capable drive no matter the road conditions. Inside, the plush black leather interior offers a sanctuary of comfort and style, perfect for both daily commutes and weekend getaways. With only 75,600 kilometers on the odometer, this XTS has plenty of life left to offer its next discerning owner.
At Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie, we're thrilled to present this exceptional pre-owned Cadillac XTS, a testament to its enduring quality and timeless design. This luxury sedan is more than just a car; it's an statement of refined taste and a commitment to an elevated driving experience. Come see why this XTS is the perfect blend of prestige, technology, and performance, waiting to elevate your journey.
Here are six of the most appealing attributes of Eckert Auto Sales:
Honest Pricing: Our price is always inclusive except HST and Licensing
Eckert Auto Sales Advantage Package: Your advantage when purchasing from Eckert Auto Sales. This includes the safety certification, oil change, we guarantee our vehicles 100% and back them with a Dealer Warranty.
Friendly Family Business: We are a family owned dealership and we exceed in customer service.
Financing: We offer the lowest interest rate available for your credit. No upsell of interest rates or unnecessary products.
No Extra Charges: We never have any adminstration, finance or hidden fees. Just honest pricing!!
4.8 rating on Google!!
For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie
Vehicle Features
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705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
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705-797-1100