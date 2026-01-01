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<p>Experience sophisticated luxury and confident performance with this stunning blue 2019 Cadillac XTS Luxury AWD. This elegant sedan boasts a powerful 3.6L V6 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and intelligent All-Wheel Drive, ensuring a refined and capable drive no matter the road conditions. Inside, the plush black leather interior offers a sanctuary of comfort and style, perfect for both daily commutes and weekend getaways. With only 75,600 kilometers on the odometer, this XTS has plenty of life left to offer its next discerning owner.</p><p>At Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie, were thrilled to present this exceptional pre-owned Cadillac XTS, a testament to its enduring quality and timeless design. This luxury sedan is more than just a car; its an statement of refined taste and a commitment to an elevated driving experience. Come see why this XTS is the perfect blend of prestige, technology, and performance, waiting to elevate your journey.</p><p>Here are six of the most appealing attributes of Eckert Auto Sales:</p><p>Honest Pricing: Our price is always inclusive except HST and Licensing<br>Eckert Auto Sales Advantage Package: Your advantage when purchasing from Eckert Auto Sales. This includes the safety certification, oil change, we guarantee our vehicles 100% and back them with a Dealer Warranty.<br>Friendly Family Business: We are a family owned dealership and we exceed in customer service.<br>Financing: We offer the lowest interest rate available for your credit. No upsell of interest rates or unnecessary products.<br>No Extra Charges: We never have any adminstration, finance or hidden fees. Just honest pricing!!<br>4.8 rating on Google!!</p><p>For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie</p>

2019 Cadillac XTS

75,600 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Cadillac XTS

Luxury AWD V6 WITH LOW KILOMETERS!!

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14501571

2019 Cadillac XTS

Luxury AWD V6 WITH LOW KILOMETERS!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
75,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2G61N5S34K9104643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience sophisticated luxury and confident performance with this stunning blue 2019 Cadillac XTS Luxury AWD. This elegant sedan boasts a powerful 3.6L V6 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and intelligent All-Wheel Drive, ensuring a refined and capable drive no matter the road conditions. Inside, the plush black leather interior offers a sanctuary of comfort and style, perfect for both daily commutes and weekend getaways. With only 75,600 kilometers on the odometer, this XTS has plenty of life left to offer its next discerning owner.

At Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie, we're thrilled to present this exceptional pre-owned Cadillac XTS, a testament to its enduring quality and timeless design. This luxury sedan is more than just a car; it's an statement of refined taste and a commitment to an elevated driving experience. Come see why this XTS is the perfect blend of prestige, technology, and performance, waiting to elevate your journey.

Here are six of the most appealing attributes of Eckert Auto Sales:

Honest Pricing: Our price is always inclusive except HST and Licensing
Eckert Auto Sales Advantage Package: Your advantage when purchasing from Eckert Auto Sales. This includes the safety certification, oil change, we guarantee our vehicles 100% and back them with a Dealer Warranty.
Friendly Family Business: We are a family owned dealership and we exceed in customer service.
Financing: We offer the lowest interest rate available for your credit. No upsell of interest rates or unnecessary products.
No Extra Charges: We never have any adminstration, finance or hidden fees. Just honest pricing!!
4.8 rating on Google!!

For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
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705-797-XXXX

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705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
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$24,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2019 Cadillac XTS