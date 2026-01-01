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<p>Looking for a versatile and reliable vehicle thats perfect for navigating the city or hitting the open road? Check out this used 2019 Honda Fit EX-L Navi, now available at Barrie Mitsubishi! This compact wagon offers a surprisingly spacious interior and a fuel-efficient engine, making it a smart choice for those seeking practicality without sacrificing style. With only 42,000km on the odometer, this Fit is practically just getting started!</p><p>The 2019 Honda Fit EX-L Navi boasts a host of features designed to enhance your driving experience. The smooth-shifting Variable Transmission (CVT) provides effortless acceleration, while the front-wheel drive ensures confident handling in various road conditions. This vehicle is ready to impress with its impressive fuel economy and Hondas reputation for dependability, this Fit is a fantastic option for anyone looking for a well-rounded and fun-to-drive vehicle.</p><p>Here are five features that make this Honda Fit EX-L Navi a standout:</p><ul><li><strong>Navigation System:</strong> Get where you need to go with ease, thanks to the integrated navigation system.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Clever design maximizes space, offering ample room for passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> Save money at the pump with this fuel-sipping engine.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy the ease and convenience of a smooth-shifting automatic.</li><li><strong>Honda Reliability:</strong> Drive with peace of mind knowing youre behind the wheel of a dependable Honda.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2019 Honda Fit

42,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda Fit

EX-L Navi

Watch This Vehicle
14021955

2019 Honda Fit

EX-L Navi

Location

Barrie Mitsubishi

231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8

705-733-9696

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Contact Seller

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
42,000KM
VIN 3HGGK5H89KM104293

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile and reliable vehicle that's perfect for navigating the city or hitting the open road? Check out this used 2019 Honda Fit EX-L Navi, now available at Barrie Mitsubishi! This compact wagon offers a surprisingly spacious interior and a fuel-efficient engine, making it a smart choice for those seeking practicality without sacrificing style. With only 42,000km on the odometer, this Fit is practically just getting started!

The 2019 Honda Fit EX-L Navi boasts a host of features designed to enhance your driving experience. The smooth-shifting Variable Transmission (CVT) provides effortless acceleration, while the front-wheel drive ensures confident handling in various road conditions. This vehicle is ready to impress with its impressive fuel economy and Honda's reputation for dependability, this Fit is a fantastic option for anyone looking for a well-rounded and fun-to-drive vehicle.

Here are five features that make this Honda Fit EX-L Navi a standout:

  • Navigation System: Get where you need to go with ease, thanks to the integrated navigation system.
  • Spacious Interior: Clever design maximizes space, offering ample room for passengers and cargo.
  • Fuel Efficiency: Save money at the pump with this fuel-sipping engine.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy the ease and convenience of a smooth-shifting automatic.
  • Honda Reliability: Drive with peace of mind knowing you're behind the wheel of a dependable Honda.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Barrie Mitsubishi

Barrie Mitsubishi

231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8
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705-733-9696

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$21,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Barrie Mitsubishi

705-733-9696

2019 Honda Fit