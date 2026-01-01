$21,998+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda Fit
EX-L Navi
2019 Honda Fit
EX-L Navi
Location
Barrie Mitsubishi
231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8
705-733-9696
$21,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and reliable vehicle that's perfect for navigating the city or hitting the open road? Check out this used 2019 Honda Fit EX-L Navi, now available at Barrie Mitsubishi! This compact wagon offers a surprisingly spacious interior and a fuel-efficient engine, making it a smart choice for those seeking practicality without sacrificing style. With only 42,000km on the odometer, this Fit is practically just getting started!
The 2019 Honda Fit EX-L Navi boasts a host of features designed to enhance your driving experience. The smooth-shifting Variable Transmission (CVT) provides effortless acceleration, while the front-wheel drive ensures confident handling in various road conditions. This vehicle is ready to impress with its impressive fuel economy and Honda's reputation for dependability, this Fit is a fantastic option for anyone looking for a well-rounded and fun-to-drive vehicle.
Here are five features that make this Honda Fit EX-L Navi a standout:
- Navigation System: Get where you need to go with ease, thanks to the integrated navigation system.
- Spacious Interior: Clever design maximizes space, offering ample room for passengers and cargo.
- Fuel Efficiency: Save money at the pump with this fuel-sipping engine.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy the ease and convenience of a smooth-shifting automatic.
- Honda Reliability: Drive with peace of mind knowing you're behind the wheel of a dependable Honda.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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