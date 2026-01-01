$11,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Hyundai Accent
Preferred WITH APPLE CARPLAY!!
2019 Hyundai Accent
Preferred WITH APPLE CARPLAY!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 156,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and feature-packed ride that won't break the bank? Eckert Auto Sales is excited to present this fantastic 2019 Hyundai Accent Preferred! This silver hatchback is more than just a pretty face; it's a smart choice for anyone seeking an efficient and enjoyable driving experience. With its sleek silver exterior and comfortable gray interior, this Accent is ready to handle your daily commute, weekend errands, and spontaneous road trips with ease. Powered by a responsive 1.6L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, you'll appreciate its nimble handling and excellent fuel economy, making it a perfect companion for city driving or longer journeys.
This 2019 Hyundai Accent Preferred is a testament to practical design and modern convenience. The 4-door hatchback body style offers surprising versatility, with ample cargo space for your groceries, gear, or weekend getaway essentials. Whether you're navigating busy city streets or cruising down the highway, the front-wheel-drive system ensures confident traction and a smooth ride. While this Accent has seen 156,900km of adventures, it's been well-maintained and is ready for many more kilometers of reliable service.
Let's talk about what makes this Accent truly stand out. Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie has a gem here that's perfect for those who value connectivity and a modern driving experience. This is a car that's built to impress and designed to make your life easier on the road. Come on down to Eckert Auto Sales and see for yourself what makes this Hyundai Accent a smart and exciting choice!
At Eckert Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles, and this Accent is a prime example of that commitment.
Here are six of the most appealing attributes of Eckert Auto Sales:
Honest Pricing: Our price is always inclusive except HST and Licensing
Eckert Auto Sales Advantage Package: Your advantage when purchasing from Eckert Auto Sales. This includes the safety certification, oil change, we guarantee our vehicles 100% and back them with a Dealer Warranty.
Friendly Family Business: We are a family owned dealership and we exceed in customer service.
Financing: We offer the lowest interest rate available for your credit. No upsell of interest rates or unnecessary products.
No Extra Charges: We never have any administration, finance or hidden fees. Just honest pricing!!
4.8 rating on Google!!
For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Warranty
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Email Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-797-XXXX(click to show)
705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
+ taxes & licensing>
705-797-1100