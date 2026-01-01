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<p>Looking for a reliable and feature-packed ride that wont break the bank? Eckert Auto Sales is excited to present this fantastic 2019 Hyundai Accent Preferred! This silver hatchback is more than just a pretty face; its a smart choice for anyone seeking an efficient and enjoyable driving experience. With its sleek silver exterior and comfortable gray interior, this Accent is ready to handle your daily commute, weekend errands, and spontaneous road trips with ease. Powered by a responsive 1.6L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, youll appreciate its nimble handling and excellent fuel economy, making it a perfect companion for city driving or longer journeys.</p><p>This 2019 Hyundai Accent Preferred is a testament to practical design and modern convenience. The 4-door hatchback body style offers surprising versatility, with ample cargo space for your groceries, gear, or weekend getaway essentials. Whether youre navigating busy city streets or cruising down the highway, the front-wheel-drive system ensures confident traction and a smooth ride. While this Accent has seen 156,900km of adventures, its been well-maintained and is ready for many more kilometers of reliable service.</p><p>Lets talk about what makes this Accent truly stand out. Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie has a gem here thats perfect for those who value connectivity and a modern driving experience. This is a car thats built to impress and designed to make your life easier on the road. Come on down to Eckert Auto Sales and see for yourself what makes this Hyundai Accent a smart and exciting choice!</p><p>At Eckert Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles, and this Accent is a prime example of that commitment.</p><p>Here are six of the most appealing attributes of Eckert Auto Sales:</p><p>Honest Pricing: Our price is always inclusive except HST and Licensing<br>Eckert Auto Sales Advantage Package: Your advantage when purchasing from Eckert Auto Sales. This includes the safety certification, oil change, we guarantee our vehicles 100% and back them with a Dealer Warranty.<br>Friendly Family Business: We are a family owned dealership and we exceed in customer service.<br>Financing: We offer the lowest interest rate available for your credit. No upsell of interest rates or unnecessary products.<br>No Extra Charges: We never have any administration, finance or hidden fees. Just honest pricing!!<br>4.8 rating on Google!!</p><p>For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie</p>

2019 Hyundai Accent

156,900 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Hyundai Accent

Preferred WITH APPLE CARPLAY!!

Watch This Vehicle
14297138

2019 Hyundai Accent

Preferred WITH APPLE CARPLAY!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
156,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPC25A38KE050270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and feature-packed ride that won't break the bank? Eckert Auto Sales is excited to present this fantastic 2019 Hyundai Accent Preferred! This silver hatchback is more than just a pretty face; it's a smart choice for anyone seeking an efficient and enjoyable driving experience. With its sleek silver exterior and comfortable gray interior, this Accent is ready to handle your daily commute, weekend errands, and spontaneous road trips with ease. Powered by a responsive 1.6L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, you'll appreciate its nimble handling and excellent fuel economy, making it a perfect companion for city driving or longer journeys.

This 2019 Hyundai Accent Preferred is a testament to practical design and modern convenience. The 4-door hatchback body style offers surprising versatility, with ample cargo space for your groceries, gear, or weekend getaway essentials. Whether you're navigating busy city streets or cruising down the highway, the front-wheel-drive system ensures confident traction and a smooth ride. While this Accent has seen 156,900km of adventures, it's been well-maintained and is ready for many more kilometers of reliable service.

Let's talk about what makes this Accent truly stand out. Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie has a gem here that's perfect for those who value connectivity and a modern driving experience. This is a car that's built to impress and designed to make your life easier on the road. Come on down to Eckert Auto Sales and see for yourself what makes this Hyundai Accent a smart and exciting choice!

At Eckert Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles, and this Accent is a prime example of that commitment.

Here are six of the most appealing attributes of Eckert Auto Sales:

Honest Pricing: Our price is always inclusive except HST and Licensing
Eckert Auto Sales Advantage Package: Your advantage when purchasing from Eckert Auto Sales. This includes the safety certification, oil change, we guarantee our vehicles 100% and back them with a Dealer Warranty.
Friendly Family Business: We are a family owned dealership and we exceed in customer service.
Financing: We offer the lowest interest rate available for your credit. No upsell of interest rates or unnecessary products.
No Extra Charges: We never have any administration, finance or hidden fees. Just honest pricing!!
4.8 rating on Google!!

For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
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705-797-XXXX

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705-797-1100

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705-627-0123
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$11,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2019 Hyundai Accent