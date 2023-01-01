2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

$53,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 1 , 0 2 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10467438

10467438 Stock #: 2541

2541 VIN: WD3BF0CD7KP066930

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour "

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Stock # 2541

Mileage 91,029 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features "

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.