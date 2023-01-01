Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

91,029 KM

$53,888

+ tax & licensing
$53,888

+ taxes & licensing

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

705-721-1341

2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 144 WB

2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 144 WB

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

$53,888

+ taxes & licensing

91,029KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10467438
  • Stock #: 2541
  • VIN: WD3BF0CD7KP066930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour "
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 2541
  • Mileage 91,029 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED!! WARRANTY INCLUDED!! FINANCING!!

2019 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 2500 144 WB HIGH ROOF
Vehicle Type: VAN
Body Sub Type: CARGO
Engine: Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-6
Doors: 3
Drive Type: 4X2
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR REDUCED SALE PRICE -- REDUCED FROM $55,888 TO $53,888!!! 2019 MERCEDES SPRINTER 2500 -- 144 -- HIGH ROOF -- 3.0L V6 DIESEL ENGINE-- 3 SEATER!!! EXCELLENT CONDITION !!! 91,029 KM'S EXCELLENT CONDITION!!! , YES , ONLY 91,029 KM!!! 100% CLEAN CARFAX REPORT - NO ACCIDENTS!!! BLIND SPOT ASSIST!!!CRUISE CONTROL!!! BACK UP CAMERA!!! BLUETOOTH!!! POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS/ POWER FORDABLE!! TRACTION CONTROL !!! CARGO INSULATION PANELS!!! AND MORE........LOOKS AND RUNS EXCELLENT!!! PRICED TO BE SOLD AT $53,888 PLUS TAX!!! CERTIFIED INCLUDED!!! NO HIDDEN FEES!!! FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!
CARFAX PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE

FREE 3 MONTH / 3000 KM LUXURY WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, A/C, BRAKES, COOLING SYSTEM, ELECTRICAL, FRONT SUSPENSION, FUEL SYSTEM, HEAD GASKET, POWER STEERING, SEALS AND GASKETS, SUPPLEMENTARY PARTS, TURBO/SUPERCHARGER) UPGRADED AND CUSTOM WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE AT DISCOUNTED PRICES !! FREE WARRANTY HAS A $1,000 PER CLAIM LIMIT. UPGRADED TERM AND CLAIM LIMITS AVAILABLE

GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT FINANCING

BUY IT FOR ONLY - $53,888 PLUS HST AND LICENSING, AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE.

COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AT
AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER .

WE ARE LOCATION AT:
642 DUNLOP ST WEST BARRIE ONT L4N 9W5

Web : wWWW.SWCARSALES.CA

Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

