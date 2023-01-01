$53,888+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2500 144 WB
91,029KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 2541
- VIN: WD3BF0CD7KP066930
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 91,029 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 2500 144 WB HIGH ROOF
Vehicle Type: VAN
Body Sub Type: CARGO
Engine: Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-6
Doors: 3
Drive Type: 4X2
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR REDUCED SALE PRICE -- REDUCED FROM $55,888 TO $53,888!!! 2019 MERCEDES SPRINTER 2500 -- 144 -- HIGH ROOF -- 3.0L V6 DIESEL ENGINE-- 3 SEATER!!! EXCELLENT CONDITION !!! 91,029 KM'S EXCELLENT CONDITION!!! , YES , ONLY 91,029 KM!!! 100% CLEAN CARFAX REPORT - NO ACCIDENTS!!! BLIND SPOT ASSIST!!!CRUISE CONTROL!!! BACK UP CAMERA!!! BLUETOOTH!!! POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS/ POWER FORDABLE!! TRACTION CONTROL !!! CARGO INSULATION PANELS!!! AND MORE........LOOKS AND RUNS EXCELLENT!!! PRICED TO BE SOLD AT $53,888 PLUS TAX!!! CERTIFIED INCLUDED!!! NO HIDDEN FEES!!! FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!
CARFAX PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE
FREE 3 MONTH / 3000 KM LUXURY WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, A/C, BRAKES, COOLING SYSTEM, ELECTRICAL, FRONT SUSPENSION, FUEL SYSTEM, HEAD GASKET, POWER STEERING, SEALS AND GASKETS, SUPPLEMENTARY PARTS, TURBO/SUPERCHARGER) UPGRADED AND CUSTOM WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE AT DISCOUNTED PRICES !! FREE WARRANTY HAS A $1,000 PER CLAIM LIMIT. UPGRADED TERM AND CLAIM LIMITS AVAILABLE
GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT FINANCING
BUY IT FOR ONLY - $53,888 PLUS HST AND LICENSING, AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE.
