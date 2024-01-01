$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
Rebel
2019 RAM 1500
Rebel
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-726-0393
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 37849AU
- Mileage 89,232 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, your premier destination for top-quality pre-owned vehicles right here in the heart of Barrie, Ontario! Nestled conveniently at 395 Dunlop St. W, our dealership is excited to showcase our extensive selection of pre-owned vehicles tailored to meet the needs of drivers in the Simcoe region.
Our pre-owned vehicles are carefully inspected and meticulously maintained to ensure they meet our high standards of quality and reliability. Whether you're in the market for a sleek sedan, a rugged SUV, or a powerful truck, we have a diverse range of options to suit every preference and budget.
Picture yourself cruising through Barrie's vibrant streets or embarking on weekend adventures to Ontario's scenic destinations – our pre-owned vehicles offer the perfect combination of performance, style, and value. With a variety of makes and models to choose from, you're sure to find the ideal vehicle to fit your lifestyle and driving needs.
But don't just take our word for it – visit our dealership today and explore our pre-owned inventory for yourself! Take your favorite models for a test drive and experience firsthand the quality and reliability that our vehicles have to offer.
Our friendly team is here to assist you every step of the way, from browsing our inventory to securing financing options that work for you. So why wait? Stop by Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM today and let us help you find the perfect pre-owned vehicle for your adventures in Barrie and beyond!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Call Dealer
705-726-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
705-726-0393