$14,999+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
4x4 3.6L V6 - 6PASS|REMOTE START|ALLOYS|CAMERA
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
4x4 3.6L V6 - 6PASS|REMOTE START|ALLOYS|CAMERA
Location
Monaco Motorcars Inc
112 King St, Barrie, ON L4N 6L2
416-766-6226
Certified
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 195,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 RAM 1500 Classic 4x4 3.6L V6 - Remote Strat, Backup Camera, Alloy Wheels, Running Boards, Tonneau Cover, Cruise Control, And Much More.
Odometer: 195,000 KM
This vehicle is being sold as-is, if not certified then as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified.
Call Us: (416) 766-6226
Monaco Motorcars Inc.
Location: 112 King St, Barrie, ON
Business Hours:
Monday - Friday: 10am - 6pm
Saturday: 10am - 5pm
Sunday : Closed
www.monacomotorcars.com
We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.
Vehicle Features
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Safety
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Power Options
Interior
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Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Monaco Motorcars Inc
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416-766-6226